Global Pet Grooming Products Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $4,532 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach at $6,085 Million by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Grooming Products Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increase in pet adoption & humanization as well as the increase in spending on various pet products like accessories, grooming, and food are expected to driving the growth of global pet grooming products market over the forecast period. Also, the rise in awareness about pet health is a prominent factor resulting in increasing demand for pet grooming products.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of organic products has encouraged manufacturers to introduce organic grooming shampoos & conditioners for pets. This is turn likely to drive the growth of global pet grooming products market during the forecast period.



From the past few years, the pet care market has been growing significantly with many countries having a high rate of pet adoption & the growing animal health spending.

Moreover, the increase in disposable income of pet owners will positively influence the market growth. People are spending more on the wellbeing of their companion pets as they view them as their family members & are willing to maintain their health. This is expected to accelerate the health & grooming expenditure for companion animals.



High cost of high-quality products is expected to hinder the growth of global pet grooming products market throughout the forecast period. Also, lack of awareness about the benefits of the pet care products may hamper the target market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Pet Grooming Products Market is segmented into type such as Shampoo & Conditioner, Shear & trimming Tools, Comb & Brush, and Others. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Retail Store, Online Platform, Supermarket/Hypermarket, and Others.



Regional Analysis



The North America region led the market in 2020, thereby accounting for more than 45% of the global market share majorly driven by high adoption & spending on pet care in the United States. The consumer spending on pet products is high in the region. Also, the increase in adoption of domestic companion animals in these countries is contributing to the rising demand for various pet grooming products.



Key Players

Story continues

Various key players are listed in this report such as

Groomer's Choice

4-Legger

Vet's Best

Coastal Pet Products

Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

SynergyLabs

Resco

Spectrum Brands

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Earthbath





Market Taxonomy

By Type

Shampoo & Conditioner

Shear & trimming Tools

Comb & Brush

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Store

Online Platform

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyejvc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



