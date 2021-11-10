Global Pet Grooming Products Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Trend of Pet Grooming Parlour and Pet Cafes Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Grooming Products Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing pet adoption and rising awareness of pet healthcare are major factors rising the pet grooming products market. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3,2 million shelter animals are adopted each year in the U.S. The increasing trend of pet humanization in developed and pet competitions has raised the demand for pet grooming products. The rising disposable income and rising risk of animal infection have increased the number of pet grooming products.

Furthermore, the rising e-commerce and social media influence of pet grooming is escalating the market rise. However, increasing allergies associated with pets and government restrictions on the importation of pet birds and small animals have hindered the market growth.



Increasing R & D to develop new products and increasing trend of pet cafes is anticipated to pave new opportunities for the global pet grooming products market during the forecast period.



The Global Pet Grooming Products Market is segmented based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.



Recent Developments



1. Unilever launched its first pet care brand - Cafune, in Brazil. - 12th January 2021.

2. BASF launches dog-grooming 'fur-mulations' to address the growing pet-care market boom. - 13th November 2020.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report Groomer's Choice, Boss Pet products Inc. Himalaya Wellness, Ancol Pet Product Limited, Beaphar, Ferplast S.P.A., Johnson's Veterinary Products Ltd, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pet Grooming Products Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Pet Adoption and Awareness of Pet Health

4.1.2 Rising E-Commerce and Online Shopping

4.1.3 Increasing Pet Competitions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unfavorable Environment for Pets

4.2.2 Government Restrictions on Importation of Pet Birds and Small Animals

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Trend of Pet Grooming Parlour And Pet Cafes

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Animal Allergies

4.4.2 Ease Availability Of Duplicate Products

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pet Grooming Products Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Shampoo and Conditioner

6.3 Shear and Trimming Tools

6.4 Comb and Brush



7 Global Pet Grooming Products Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online Retail Store

7.3 Offline Retail Store



8 Global Pet Grooming Products Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.3.3 Chile

8.3.4 Colombia

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Netherlands

8.4.7 Sweden

8.4.8 Russia

8.4.9 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Indonesia

8.5.5 Malaysia

8.5.6 South Korea

8.5.7 Australia

8.5.8 Sri Lanka

8.5.9 Thailand

8.5.10 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle-East and Africa

8.6.1 Qatar

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Ancol Pet Product Limited

10.2 Beaphar

10.3 Bob Martin

10.4 Boss Pet Products Inc

10.5 Ferplast S.P.A.

10.6 Groomer Delight

10.7 Groomer's Choice

10.8 Himalaya Wellness

10.9 Johnson's Veterinary Products Ltd

10.10 Just For Pets Ltd

10.11 PetEdge

10.12 Pet Brands Ltd.

10.13 Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

10.14 PetCoach LLC

10.15 Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

10.16 Rosewood Pet Products

10.17 Ryan's Pet Supplies

10.18 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

10.19 The Hartz Mountain Corporation

10.20 Wahl Clipper Corporation



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pfkpp

