Global Pet Care Market Research Report 2021:Multi-Billion Market is Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases, Spending on Pet Care Rises
Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Care - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pet Care Market to Reach $255.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Care estimated at US$179.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$255.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$113.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Veterinary Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
OTC/Supplies Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global OTC/Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Industry
Disruptions in Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Affecting Pet Food Market
Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot
An Introduction to Pet Care
Global Pet Care Market: Prospects & Outlook
Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Care Market
Pet Food Leads the Global Pet Care Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products
Pet Facts Around the World: Snapshot
Millennial Generation Leads Ownership of Pets
Competition
Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio
Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 197 Featured)
Ancol Pet Products Limited
Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.
Champion Petfoods LP
Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.
Mars Incorporated
Nestle Purina PetCare
Petmate
Saturn Petcare GmbH
Tail Blazers
The Hartz Mountain Corporation
The J.M. Smucker Company
Unicharm Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Notable Trends with Major Significance for Global Pet Care Market
Shift towards Sustainable Products
Custom-made Foods & Products with Healthy Ingredients
Telemedicine Gaining Prominence
Advanced Wearable Collars
Gains for Private Brands
Online Ordering & Social Media
Pet Humanization Trends Drives Pet Owners in Increase Spending on Pet Care Products
Pet Humanization Paves Way for Premiumization
Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations
Pet Health & Wellness: An Overriding Theme in the Pet Care Market
Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance
Pet Foods Segment: Driven by Passion for Pets
Premiumization Trends Find Favors Intensifies in Pet Foods
Dry Food Preferred Over Wet Foods
Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein
Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth Opportunities
Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases, Spending on Pet Care Rises
OTC Pet Medications: Growing Awareness about Pet Health Supports Demand
Pet Grooming Services: Focus on Appearance and Hygiene Drives Growth
Pet Grooming Products Gain Popularity
Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners
Direct-to-Consumer Business Model Supports Personalization in Pet Care Market
Emerging Trends in the Pet Technology to Transform Pet Care Market
Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment Services
Select Innovations in Pet Care Industry
Telemedicine Set to Bring About Significant Changes to Veterinary Care
Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape
Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry
E-Commerce Platforms Register Dramatic Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pet Care Products Market in the US
COVID-19 Impact on the US Pet Food Market
Consumers Stock up on Pet Food and Adopt Online Ordering
Manufacturers Increase Production and Navigate Supply Chains
Facilities Implement Stringent Sanitation and Safety Protocols
Pet Food Brands Give Back to their Communities
Pet Food Market Poised for Stable Growth
Special-Diet for Pets Gain Momentum
Health of Pets Takes Center Stage
COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Premium Foods, as Consumers Trade Down to Low Cost Alternatives
Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth
Exotic Pet Foods: A Niche Category
Concerns over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and Functional Pet Food
Pet Expenditure and Pet Ownership Trends Determine Dynamics of Pet Care Market
Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry
Competition
Distribution Scenario
e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario
CANADA
JAPAN
Market Overview
Competition
Distribution Scenario
CHINA
Pet Care Market in China: An Overview
Pet Foods: The Largest Segment
Distribution Channels for Pet Foods
Pet Grooming Products & Health Supplements Find Acceptance
EUROPE
Pet Ownership Trends in Europe
A Glance at Pet Statistics in Europe
Pet Nutraceuticals Market Gain Traction
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
Pet Foods Market in Australia
INDIA
Pet Care Market in India: An Overview
COVID-19 Dampens Consumer Demand for Pet Care Services and Products in India
Rising Pet Ownership to Sustain Demand for Pet Foods in India
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
Impact of COVID-19 on Pet Sector in Brazil
MEXICO
Impact of COVID-19 on Mexican Pet Food Suppliers
COVID-19 Leads to Price Reduction of Premium Products
Online Pet Food Retailing Set to Grow
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 197
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvu58c
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900