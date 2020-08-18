Global Pet Care Industry

Global Pet Care Market to Reach $197. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pet Care estimated at US$155. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$134.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Grooming Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Grooming segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Nestle SA

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Unicharm Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pet Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pet Care Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pet Care Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Pet Care Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Food (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Food (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Food (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Accessories (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Accessories (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Accessories (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Grooming (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Grooming (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Grooming (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Dog Care (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Dog Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Dog Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cat Care (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Cat Care (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cat Care (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pet Care Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Pet Care Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Pet Care Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Pet Care Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Pet Care Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Pet Care Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Pet Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Pet Care Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Pet Care Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Pet Care Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Pet Care Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Pet Care Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Pet Care: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Pet Care Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Pet Care Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pet Care

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Pet Care Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 39: Pet Care Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Pet Care Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Pet Care Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Pet Care in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Pet Care Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pet Care Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Pet Care Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Pet Care Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Pet Care Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Pet Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Pet Care Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Pet Care Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Pet Care Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Pet Care Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Pet Care Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Pet Care Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Pet Care Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Pet Care Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Pet Care Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Pet Care Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Pet Care Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Pet Care Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Pet Care Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Pet Care Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Pet Care Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Pet Care Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Pet Care in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Pet Care Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Pet Care: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Pet Care Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Pet Care Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pet

Care in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Pet Care Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Pet Care Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Pet Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Pet Care Historic Market Review by Segment in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Pet Care Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Pet Care Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Pet Care Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Pet Care Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Pet Care Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Pet Care Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Pet Care Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Pet Care Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Pet Care Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Pet Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: Pet Care Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Pet Care Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Pet Care Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Pet Care Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Pet Care Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Pet Care Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Pet Care Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Pet Care Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Pet Care Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Pet Care Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Pet Care Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Pet Care Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Pet Care Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Pet Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Pet Care Historic Market Review by Segment in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Pet Care Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Pet Care Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Pet Care Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Pet Care Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Pet Care Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Pet Care Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Pet Care Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Pet Care Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pet Care: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Pet Care Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Pet Care in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Pet Care Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Pet Care Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Pet Care Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Pet Care Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Pet Care Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Pet Care Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Pet Care in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Pet Care Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Pet Care Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: Pet Care Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Pet Care Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Pet Care Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Pet Care Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Pet Care Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Pet Care Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Pet Care Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Pet Care Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Pet Care Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Pet Care Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Pet Care Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Pet Care Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Pet Care Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Pet Care Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Pet Care Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Pet Care Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Pet Care Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Pet Care Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Pet Care Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Pet Care Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Pet Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Pet Care Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Pet Care Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Pet Care Historic Market by Segment

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Pet Care Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Pet Care Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Pet Care Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Pet Care Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Pet Care: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Pet Care Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Pet Care Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pet Care

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Pet Care Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 177: Pet Care Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Pet Care Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 179: Pet Care Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Pet Care Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Pet Care Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Pet Care Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Pet Care Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Pet Care Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Pet Care Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Pet Care in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Pet Care Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Pet Care Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Pet Care Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Pet Care Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Pet Care Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Pet Care Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Pet Care Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Pet Care Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Pet Care Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Pet Care Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Pet Care Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Pet Care Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Pet Care Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Pet Care Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Pet Care Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Pet Care Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Pet Care Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Pet Care Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Pet Care Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



