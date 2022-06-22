global pet car seat market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 5.0 Bn by the end of 2032| Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the pet car seat market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Across the residential sector, pets are considered integral part of the family.

NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), surging adoption of pet among millennials is one of the key factor propelling the demand for pet car seats in the pet care industry. With growing developments in customization and introduction of high-end materials coupled with value-added features, the pet car seat market is likely to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).



Dog seat covers are gaining immense traction amid growing pet humanization and rising pet ownership. Hence, customers are purchasing dog seat covers in the size, shape, and material that they require, as well as customize them, from pet stores and automobile accessory stores.

As a result, increasing concern among pet owners about their well-being is facilitating the demand in the market. Pet adoption as companions for mental well-being, fitness, and entertainment is on the rise, increasing pet-care costs. Backed by these aforementioned factors, the pet car seat market is predicted to rise amidst surging awareness regarding pet safety and easy availability of accessories.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Car Seat Market Study

In terms of material, the PVC segment is expected to dominate the pet car seat market between 2022 and 2032.

In terms of feature, waterproof segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% and is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the assessment period.

Based on feature, the demand for waterproof pet car seats will burgeon over the forthcoming decade

By car type, SUVs are expected to remain most preferred vehicles among pet owners for pet car seats

The U.K. is expected to lead the growth in Europe pet car seat market over the assessment period

The U.S. and India are expected to vanguard the sales in North America and South Asia pet car seats market

“Pet car seats manufacturers are increasingly focusing on advertisement and promotion of the pet accessories, positively influencing growth of the market. Product promotions through various campaigns and events such as dog shows, are the key strategies adopted by various players in the pet car seat market.” says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of pet car seat are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of pet car seat globally.

Major players present in the pet car seat market are KOZI WORLD, PetsUp, PetMyRide, FitMyCar, Plush Paws, Pet Magasin, BarksBar, 4Knines, Worldwise, and Petbrill among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pet car seat market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the pet car seat market based on the material type (PVC, fabric, nylon & polyester), car type (SUVS, vans, sedan, minivan & others) feature (waterproof, foldable, non-slip & adjustable) sales channel (supermarkets & hypermarket, retailers & wholesalers, direct sales, pet specialty stores, online retailers & other sales channel) across seven major regions.

Global Pet Car Seat Market by Category

By Material Type:

PVC

Fabric

Nylon

Polyester

By Car Type:

SUVs

Vans

Sedan

Minivan

Others





By Feature:

Waterproof

Foldable

Non- slip

Adjustable

Others





By Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Wholesalers/Retailers

Direct sales

Pet Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Summary of Key statistics

1.4. PMR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

4. Global Pet Car Seat Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5. Global Pet Car Seat Market - Pricing Analysis

Check Report for detailed TOC…

