global pet car seat market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 5.0 Bn by the end of 2032| Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the pet car seat market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Across the residential sector, pets are considered integral part of the family.

NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), surging adoption of pet among millennials is one of the key factor propelling the demand for pet car seats in the pet care industry. With growing developments in customization and introduction of high-end materials coupled with value-added features, the pet car seat market is likely to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Dog seat covers are gaining immense traction amid growing pet humanization and rising pet ownership. Hence, customers are purchasing dog seat covers in the size, shape, and material that they require, as well as customize them, from pet stores and automobile accessory stores.

As a result, increasing concern among pet owners about their well-being is facilitating the demand in the market. Pet adoption as companions for mental well-being, fitness, and entertainment is on the rise, increasing pet-care costs. Backed by these aforementioned factors, the pet car seat market is predicted to rise amidst surging awareness regarding pet safety and easy availability of accessories.

Get Sample Copy of Pet Car Seat Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15038

Key Takeaways from the Pet Car Seat Market Study

  • In terms of material, the PVC segment is expected to dominate the pet car seat market between 2022 and 2032.

  • In terms of feature, waterproof segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% and is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the assessment period.

  • Based on feature, the demand for waterproof pet car seats will burgeon over the forthcoming decade

  • By car type, SUVs are expected to remain most preferred vehicles among pet owners for pet car seats

  • The U.K. is expected to lead the growth in Europe pet car seat market over the assessment period

  • The U.S. and India are expected to vanguard the sales in North America and South Asia pet car seats market

Pet car seats manufacturers are increasingly focusing on advertisement and promotion of the pet accessories, positively influencing growth of the market. Product promotions through various campaigns and events such as dog shows, are the key strategies adopted by various players in the pet car seat market. says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of pet car seat are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of pet car seat globally.

Major players present in the pet car seat market are KOZI WORLD, PetsUp, PetMyRide, FitMyCar, Plush Paws, Pet Magasin, BarksBar, 4Knines, Worldwise, and Petbrill among others.

Ask for more Insights Analysis on Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15038

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pet car seat market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the pet car seat market based on the material type (PVC, fabric, nylon & polyester), car type (SUVS, vans, sedan, minivan & others) feature (waterproof, foldable, non-slip & adjustable) sales channel (supermarkets & hypermarket, retailers & wholesalers, direct sales, pet specialty stores, online retailers & other sales channel) across seven major regions.

Global Pet Car Seat Market by Category

By Material Type:

  • PVC

  • Fabric

  • Nylon

  • Polyester

By Car Type:

  • SUVs

  • Vans

  • Sedan

  • Minivan

  • Others

By Feature:

  • Waterproof

  • Foldable

  • Non- slip

  • Adjustable

  • Others

By Sales Channel:

  • Supermarket/Hypermarkets

  • Wholesalers/Retailers

  • Direct sales

  • Pet Specialty Stores

  • Online Retailers

  • Other Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Get Customization of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15038

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Key Findings

  1.3. Summary of Key statistics

  1.4. PMR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

4. Global Pet Car Seat Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5. Global Pet Car Seat Market - Pricing Analysis

Check Report for detailed TOC

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product Domain:

Smokeless Cigarettes Market: The global smokeless cigarettes market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 28.42 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 16% by 2022-2032. Smokeless cigarettes market share is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 125.4 Billion by 2032 end.

Baby Ear Thermometer Market: The baby ear thermometer market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 566.3 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 1403.42 Mn by 2032.

Natural Cosmetic Color Market: The global natural cosmetic color market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 68.46 billion by 2032, up from US$ 41.63 billion in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period.

Baby strollers and prams Market: The global baby strollers and prams market is expected to secure US$ 8.31 Billion in 2032, up from US$ 4.68 Billion in 2022, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9%. The market valued US$ 4.42 Billion in 2021.

Hand Sanitizer Spray Pen Market: The hand sanitizer spray pen market is likely to register a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 11.36 Bn in 2032, from US$ 4 Bn in 2021

Glyceryl Caprylate Market: The glyceryl caprylate market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Disodium Adenosine Triphosphate Market: The disodium adenosine triphosphate market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil Market: The crambe abyssinica seed oil market is projected to register a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period, up from US$ Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 28.4 Bn by 2032.

Caprylic Capric Triglyceride Market: The global caprylic capric triglyceride market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2022.
Tampon Market: The global tampon market is estimated to total US$ 4.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-car-seat-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andre De Grasse puts up season-best time in 4th-place finish at Diamond League meet

    Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France. The Markham, Ont., native crossed the finish line with a time of 20.38 seconds. South Africa's Luxolo Adams ran away with the victory with a time of 19.82 seconds. Dominican Alexander Ogondo placed second with a national record and personal best of 20.03 seconds, while France's Mouhamadou Fall took third place (20.26). WATCH | De Grasse

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Panthers hire Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.