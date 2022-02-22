Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market (2021 to 2026) by Product Type, Device Type, Application, End-User and Geography

Company Logo

Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Device Type, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market is estimated to be USD 6.64 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.75 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the rising number of surgeries with a growing number of nerve injuries and the increasing number of neurological disorders have contributed to the growth of the peripheral nerve repair devices market. Similarly, the growing rate of surgery has also created high demand for surgical intervention, further advancing the growth of this market.



However, potential health effects associated with the surgery and nerve size mismatch are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the development of cell-based therapies is a key challenge in the market.

The Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market is segmented based on Product Type, Device Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AxoGen, Toyobo, Boston Scientific, Checkpoint Surgical, LivaNova, Stryker, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includesan in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Number of Surgeries

4.1.2 Rising Number of Nerve Injuries and Neurological Disorders

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Surgical Intervention

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Potential Health Effects Associated with The Surgery

4.2.2 Nerve Size Mismatch

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Product Innovations and Technological Advancements

4.3.2 Increasing Healthcare Initiatives

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Product recalls

4.4.2 Development Of Cell-Based Therapies



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nerve Protectors

6.3 Nerve Conduits

6.4 Nerve Grafts

6.5 Other Product Type



7 Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market, By Device Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biomaterial Devices

7.2.1 Nerve Conduits

7.2.2 Nerve Protector

7.2.3 Nerve Wraps

7.3 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Device

7.3.1 Internal Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices

7.3.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

7.3.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

7.3.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

7.3.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

7.3.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation Devices

7.3.2 External Neurostimulation And Neuromodulation Devices

7.3.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices

7.3.2.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Devices

7.3.2.3 Respiratory Electric Stimulation Devices



8 Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

8.2.1 Epineural Repair

8.2.2 Group Fascicular Repair

8.2.3 Perineural Repair

8.3 Nerve Grafting

8.3.1 Allograft

8.3.2 Autograft

8.3.3 Xenograft

8.4 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Surgery

8.5 Stem Cell Therapy



9 Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center

9.3 Hospital & Clinic



10 Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Devices Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott

12.2 AxoGen

12.3 Toyobo

12.4 Boston Scientific

12.5 Checkpoint Surgical

12.6 LivaNova

12.7 Gimer Medical

12.8 Integra Lifesciences

12.9 Kerimedical

12.10 Medovent

12.11 Medtronic

12.12 Neurometrix

12.13 Collagen Matrix

12.14 Polyganics

12.15 Aleva Neurotherapeutics

12.16 Stryker

12.17 Surtex Instruments

12.18 Synovis Micro Companies

12.19 Synapse Biomedical

12.20 Soterix Medical



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at592e

