Global Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices Pipeline Product Landscape Report 2021: Recent Developments, Pipeline Products by Companies & Competitor Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices (Cardiovascular Devices) - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive information about the Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Embolic Protection Device(s) EPDs are used to capture and remove plaque debris that are dislodged during interventional procedures. Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices (EPDs) used in the lower extremity, carotid and renal arteries have been accounted for. One unit refers to one EPD.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Abbott Vascular Inc Company Overview

5.2 AorticLab Sarl Company Overview

5.3 Artio Medical Company Overview

5.4 Avantec Vascular Corp Company Overview

5.5 Cardio-Flow Ltd. Company Overview

5.6 Cardiovascular Systems Inc Company Overview

5.7 Emboline, Inc. Company Overview

5.8 Filterlex Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.9 Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC Company Overview

5.10 Innovia LLC Company Overview

5.11 Instylla Inc Company Overview

5.12 Javelin Medical Ltd Company Overview

5.13 Keystone Heart Ltd Company Overview

5.14 Marblehead Medical LLC Company Overview

5.15 MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp Company Overview

5.16 MicroPort Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.17 MIV Therapeutics Inc Company Overview

5.18 Neurosonix Ltd. Company Overview

5.19 Protembis GmbH Company Overview

5.20 University of Minnesota Company Overview



6 Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices- Recent Developments

6.1 Oct 01, 2021: Inari Medical Appoints Dana G. Mead, Jr. to Board of Directors

6.2 Sep 21, 2021: Inari Medical Appoints Pulmonologist Dr. Victor F. Tapson as VP of Medical Affairs

6.3 Sep 09, 2021: Boston Scientific Announces 2021 Investor Day Meeting

6.4 Aug 26, 2021: Penumbra to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

6.5 Aug 10, 2021: Artio Medical's Solus Gold Embolization Device Featured at 2021 GEST Conference

6.6 Jul 29, 2021: Inari Medical to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

6.7 Jul 29, 2021: Edwards Lifesciences Announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

6.8 Jul 28, 2021: Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

6.9 Jul 27, 2021: Inari Medical to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

6.10 Jul 22, 2021: Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On July 29, 2021

6.11 Jul 13, 2021: AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

6.12 Jun 22, 2021: Inari Medical Appoints Outset Medical Executive Rebecca Chambers to Board of Directors

6.13 May 24, 2021: Boston Scientific to Participate in Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

6.14 May 11, 2021: Inari Medical Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

6.15 May 05, 2021: Edwards Announces Updates From Annual Meeting

6.16 Apr 29, 2021: Inari Medical to Present at the 2021 Bank of America Healthcare Conference

6.17 Apr 27, 2021: Inari Medical to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

6.18 Apr 13, 2021: Penumbra Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 4, 2021

6.19 Mar 30, 2021: AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Updates Guidance

6.20 Mar 08, 2021: U of M Vice President for Research Chris Cramer announces departure from the University for national research opportunity

6.21 Mar 01, 2021: AngioDynamics to Present at the Barclays Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

6.22 Feb 23, 2021: Penumbra, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

6.23 Feb 23, 2021: Inari Medical to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

6.24 Feb 17, 2021: U of M's Technological Leadership Institute names Professor Allison Hubel new director

6.25 Feb 17, 2021: Medtronic Executives to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

6.26 Feb 16, 2021: Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

6.27 Feb 12, 2021: Boston Scientific Announces February and March 2021 Conference Schedule

6.28 Feb 10, 2021: Penumbra, Inc. to Present at Citi's 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference

6.29 Feb 03, 2021: Inari Medical to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

6.30 Feb 02, 2021: Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 23, 2021

6.31 Jan 13, 2021: Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On January 27, 2021

6.32 Jan 04, 2021: AngioDynamics to Present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1ss4m





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



