Global Perineal Care Industry
Global Perineal Care Market to Reach $1. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Perineal Care estimated at US$932. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Barrier, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$574.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cleanser segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $274.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Perineal Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$274.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$222.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Washcloths Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Washcloths segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$190.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$239.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$140 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 129-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
3M Company
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Coloplast A/S
Convatec Group PLC
Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)
Gojo Industries, Inc.
Medline Industries, Inc.
Sage Products LLC
Smith & Nephew PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Perineal Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Perineal Care Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Perineal Care Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Perineal Care Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Barrier (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Barrier (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Barrier (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cleanser (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cleanser (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cleanser (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Washcloths (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Washcloths (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Washcloths (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Perineal Care Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Perineal Care Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Perineal Care Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Perineal Care Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Perineal Care Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Perineal Care Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Perineal Care Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Perineal Care: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Perineal Care Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Perineal Care Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Perineal Care Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Perineal Care Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Perineal Care Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Perineal Care Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Perineal Care Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Perineal Care Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Perineal Care Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Perineal Care Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Perineal Care Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Perineal Care Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Perineal Care Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Perineal Care Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Perineal Care Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Perineal Care Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Perineal Care Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Perineal Care Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Perineal Care Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Perineal Care Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Perineal Care Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Perineal Care: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Perineal Care Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Perineal Care Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Perineal Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Perineal Care Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Perineal Care Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Perineal Care Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Perineal Care Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Perineal Care Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Perineal Care Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rest of World Perineal Care Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Perineal Care Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957665/?utm_source=GNW
