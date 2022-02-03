Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 59788.2 Million by 2030; Growing Deployment of Surveillance Systems Backed by Rising Incidences of Robberies and Thefts to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Research Report Are Bosch Security Systems, LLC, Johnson Controls, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Axis Communications AB, RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, Southwest Microwave, Inc., Fiber SenSys, Inc., Senstar Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., ZKTECO CO., LTD., and other key market players.

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the year 2019, the total number of robberies in the United States, according to the statistics by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was 267988 numbers, while the robbery rate in the same year was 81.6 per 100,000 inhabitants. Property crime, on the other hand, recorded 6925677 cases, while the rate of property crime was 2109.9 per 100,000 inhabitants in the same year. Moreover, the number of burglaries recorded in the same year was 1117696 cases, with a rate of 340.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. On the other hand, according to the statistics by Eurostat, police-recorded burglaries in the European Union registered around 1567500 cases in 2019, while police-recorded thefts reached around 4801400 cases in the same year.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2030. The report includes a detailed analysis of the key market players operating in the market, along with their growth strategies and their latest developments. Moreover, the report also contains the growth driving factors, latest opportunities, and market trends, along with the challenges that are associated with the market growth in the coming years.

The focus of the government of nations worldwide on developing smart cities is increasing at a rapid pace and it is largely supported by the increasing technology spending on smart city initiatives globally, which is expected to reach close to USD 190 Billion by the end of 2024. One of the major goals of developing smart cities is to lower the crime rates by the deployment of surveillance systems, backed by the growing incidences of burglaries and robberies across nations worldwide. For instance, 16 out of the top 20 most surveilled cities around the globe were in China. Moreover, the country had a share of around 55% of the total share of installed cameras globally.

The growing concern for the increasing number of robberies and thefts around the globe is driving the need amongst individuals as well as businesses to deploy perimeter security systems, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market. The market, which generated a revenue of USD 26318.0 Million in the year 2020, is further expected to touch USD 59788.2 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Besides this, over the recent years, the surveillance system technologies have been converted from manual systems into smart security surveillance systems. One of the major factors behind this is the growing internet penetration and the rising number of individuals using the internet, which according to the statistics by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was estimated to be a bit more than 51% of the global population in the year 2019. The increasing adoption of smart security surveillance systems is poised to create numerous growth opportunities for the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market in the coming years.

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific attained the largest revenue of USD 10649.9 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 24613.8 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, the market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in China registered the largest revenue of USD 5002.5 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch a revenue of USD 11637.4 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in North America generated the second-largest revenue of USD 6563.6 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to generate a revenue of USD 14807.5 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada, out of which, the market in the United States is anticipated to generate the largest revenue by the end of 2030, and further grow with the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented by deployment type into buried/invisible, fence mounted, and open-area/freestanding. Amongst all these segments, the open-area/freestanding segment held the largest revenue of USD 14257.7 Million in the year 2020. The segment is further projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period and touch USD 32158.3 Million by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 13073.4 Million by the end of 2030 and further grow with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, while in North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 3601.4 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 8041.1 Million by the end of 2030.

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is further segmented by end-user into small enterprise, medium & large enterprise, and residential. Amongst all these segments, the medium & large enterprise segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, and also attain the largest revenue of USD 38896.3 Million by the end of 2030, by growing from a revenue of USD 16687.6 Million in the year 2020. In the Asia Pacific, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 6715.3 Million in the year 2020, and is further projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, in Europe, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 7980.0 Million by the end of 2030.

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is also segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, installation, and by industry vertical.

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, Segmentation by Component

  • Video Surveillance Systems

    • Cameras

      • Analog Cameras

      • IP Cameras

        • Dome Camera

        • Bullet Camera

        • PTZ Camera

        • Other Camera

    • Recorders

      • Network Video Recorders

      • Video Analytics Software

      • Digital Video Recorders

      • Video Management Software

  • Physical Access Control Systems

    • Biometrics

      • Fingerprint Recognition

      • Facial Recognition

      • Others

    • Locks

      • Mechanical Locks

      • Electronic Locks

    • Smart Card Readers

    • Access Control Software

    • Others

  • Perimeter Security systems

    • Sensors

      • Radar Sensors

      • Intercom

      • Fiber-Optic Sensors

      • Microwave Sensors

      • Infrared Sensors

      • Others

    • Intelligent Lighting

      • Infrared Lighting

      • White Light

  • Other Solution & Systems

  • Services

    • Access Control as a Service

    • Security System Integration Services

    • Video Surveillance as a Service

    • Remote Monitoring services

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, Segmentation by Communication Technology

  • Cellular

  • Microwave

  • VSAT

  • Others

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, Segmentation by Installation

  • Retrofit Installation

  • New Installation

Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical

  • Government and Defense

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Transportation

  • Information Technology (IT)

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market that are included in our report are Bosch Security Systems, LLC, Johnson Controls, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Axis Communications AB, RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, Southwest Microwave, Inc., Fiber SenSys, Inc., Senstar Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., ZKTECO CO., LTD., and others.

