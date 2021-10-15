Global Peptide Therapeutics Industry and Competitive Landscape Analytics 2021-2026 Featuring Profiles of Major Vendors, Including Teva Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Takeda Pharma, and GSK

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application, Drug Type, Type of Manufacturing, Synthesis Technology, Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis, and Hybrid Technology) and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 9.67% CAGR till 2026.



The growth of the peptide therapeutics market is majorly ascribed to factors including huge investments in drug discovery and a major focus on peptide therapeutics' R&D activities in the ongoing evolution of drugs associated with oncology, including metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and diabetes.

The other primary factor estimated to propel the market growth in the forecasted period is a robust product pipeline in this domain.

On the other hand, the growth restricting factors are lack of chemical and physical stability.

Study Coverage

This research provides prominent shifts in market dynamics and segmentation details of the peptide therapeutics market.

Historical, present, and future market analysis is depicted in this report as qualitative and quantitative.

This research also provides the assessment of market developments and emerging segments and regional markets of the peptide therapeutics market.

Essential strategies, company expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches of major vendors are included in this research. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Novo Nordisk A/S Eli Lilly & Company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) Novartis International AG Amgen Inc. Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co. Inc. Lonza Inc.



Market Segmentation

by Application Metabolic Cardiovascular Disorder Respiratory GIT Anti-infection Pain Dermatology CNS Renal Others

by Drug Type Generic Innovative

by Type of Manufacturing In-house Outsourced

by Synthesis Technology Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) Hybrid Technology

by Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



The cancer segment has held the maximum share in the peptide therapeutics market on the basis of application. Since there is an increasing number of cancer patients, it is eventually increasing the prescription of peptide therapeutics to treat cancer. Moreover, the rising demand for efficient and faster-acting therapeutics further accentuates the growth of the segment.



As per the market by drug type, the innovative peptides segment has a significant share in the peptide therapeutics market. This is due to the high investments by various pharmaceuticals in research and development activities to develop and discover new drugs for the increasing number of chronic diseases worldwide.



Further, the market is based on the type of manufacturing; in this segmentation, the in-house manufacturing segment has a major contribution to the peptide therapeutics market share. Most players are involved in the in-house manufacturing process due to strict regulations and high costs incurred in outsourcing.



According to the synthesis technology, the liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) segment has dominated the peptide therapeutics market share. The dominance is attributed to the swelling demand for pure peptides in the development of effective therapeutics. Moreover, the liquid phase peptide synthesis holds usefulness in the extensive production of peptides for industrial purposes.



In terms of geographical segmentation, North America has a substantial share of the peptide therapeutics market growth. This is due to the growing demand for diagnostics in cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases, and the expanding biotechnology industry contributes to the dominance.



Cancer coupled with cardiovascular diseases is the major cause of death in the developed countries around the world. Traditional cancer treatments lack therapeutic uses because of drug resistance, a dearth of tumor selectivity and solubility, and a requirement to develop new therapeutic agents. Therapeutic peptides are a potential and a new effort to treat various diseases and cancer, which has increased the demand for peptide therapeutics.



Hence, peptide therapeutics is having various prominent advantages when compared to proteins and antibodies. Peptide therapeutics is crucially used in cancer treatment due to the adverse effects of radiation and chemotherapy.

