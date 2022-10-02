Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size To Reach USD 6.2 Bn By 2030 | CAGR 7.7%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size was USD 4.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Companies Covered: Genscript Biotech, Bachem Holding AG, Merck KGaA, Kaneka Corporation, Bachem Holdings, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Thermo Fisher, ProteoGenix, Creative Diagnostics, Polypeptide Group, Syngene International Ltd, PuroSynth, Lonza, MP Biomedicals, Novo Nordisk A/S and Others.

New York, USA, Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size was usd 4.3 billion in 2020 & is projected to reach usd 6.2 billion by 2030, at a cagr of 7.7%. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Chemical synthesis is a common and frequently used method for producing peptides, but its growth is expected to be hampered by a lack of specificity and the possibility of rising environmental load. This has accelerated the adoption of enzymatic peptide synthesis technology. Lower productivity, expensive biocatalysts, and a lack of validation methodologies are all disadvantages of this technology, which have made it difficult to produce peptides using enzymatic methods. Extensive research and development aimed at producing an appropriate peptide synthesis method has resulted in a combinatorial strategy that incorporates both enzymatic and chemical synthesis, allowing the benefits of both technologies to be combined.

Some of the leading players in the global peptide synthesis market including GenScript Biotech Corporation, Merck KGaA, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Syngene, Lonza, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bachem Holding AG, Gyros Protein Technologies, Creative Diagnostics, CEM Corporation amongst others.

Major companies are now focusing on inorganic tactics such as collaborations to expand their businesses, which is projected to enhance market growth over the forecast period. For example, in January 2018, Imcyse SA, a clinical-stage biotech business based in Belgium, announced a partnership with Pfizer, Inc., a leading multinational pharmaceutical corporation. The goal of the partnership was to create Imotope, a modified peptide. This peptide is manufactured to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic disorders.

The reagents segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global peptide synthesis market owing to the growing use of peptides in therapeutics, drug design, and gene synthesis, as well as the frequent purchase of reagents over equipment, the growing number of ongoing research projects involving peptide synthesis. The liquid phase peptide synthesis segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global peptide synthesis market due to peptide synthesis costs have been reduced significantly thanks to technological advancements and the integration of automation in liquid phase peptide synthesis. The therapeutics segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global peptide synthesis market due to increasing metabolic diseases including infectious diseases, pain, dermatology, CNS, renal, and others.

North America is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global peptide synthesis market. The regional market has benefited by increased investments in the development of structure-based medication designs, significant research in the domains of genomes and proteomics, and a growing focus on producing individualized treatments.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

Partnerships, strategic mergers, and acquisitions are expected to be the most successful strategies for industry participants to get speedy access to growing markets while also improving technological capabilities. Market players are engaged in launching innovative products which is expected to drive the growth of the global peptide synthesis market. Companies Covered: Genscript Biotech, Bachem Holding AG, Merck KGaA, Kaneka Corporation, Bachem Holdings, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Thermo Fisher, ProteoGenix, Creative Diagnostics, Polypeptide Group, Syngene International Ltd, PuroSynth, Lonza, MP Biomedicals, Novo Nordisk A/S and Others.

