Global PCR Market Outlook Report 2022-2027: COVID-19 Drives PCR Market Expansion But What Now - New Multiplex Markets See Accelerated Development Outlook

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PCR Market Outlook: 5-Year Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets; by Application, Product & Place; with Executive & Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting & Analysis - Updated to Include Impact of COVID-19 Dx" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Diagnostics is driving PCR into a dominant technology role and spurring the growth of new PCR based technologies.

Will thermal cycling become obsolete? Are singleplex tests going to be obsolete? Will routine respiratory screening become a reality? Will diagnostics move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? Will digital PCR become the new lab standard?

The report forecasts the market size out to 2025 with the only analysis available that breaks out Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets. PCR has proved itself in the market. And the new generation of PCR, digital PCR promises to keep that success going. Driven even faster by the huge demand for pandemic diagnostics. New levels of sensitivity have implications for Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Screening markets. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance.

Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides
1.1 Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What are PCR Technologies?
2.2 PCR and Syndromic Testing
2.3 Market Definition
2.3.1 Market Size
2.3.2 Currency
2.3.3 Years
2.4 Methodology
2.4.1 Authors
2.4.2 Sources
2.5 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic
2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending
2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics
2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 PCR - Guide to PCR Technologies
3.1 Concepts
3.1.1 Method
3.2 Applications
3.2.1 Finding Specific DNA
3.2.2 Measuring DNA
3.2.3 Medical and Diagnostic Applications
3.2.3.1 Carrier, prenatal and tissue typing
3.2.3.2 Cancer Diagnosis and Management
3.2.3.3 Infectious Disease - New Levels of Accuracy and Sensitivity
3.2.3.4 Forensic Applications
3.2.3.5 Science and Research
3.3 PCR - Advantages and Disadvantages
3.4 Different Types of PCR
3.4.1 Simple Changes
3.4.1.1 Multiplex-PCR
3.4.1.2 VNTR PCR
3.4.1.3 Asymmetric PCR
3.4.1.4 Long PCR
3.4.1.5 Nested PCR
3.4.1.6 Quantitative PCR
3.4.1.7 Hot-start PCR
3.4.1.8 Touchdown PCR
3.4.1.9 Assembly PCR
3.4.1.10 Colony PCR
3.4.1.11 Suicide PCR
3.4.1.12 Cold PCR
3.4.2 Digital PCR
3.4.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR
3.4.2.2 Comparison between dPCR and Real-Time PCR (qPCR)
3.4.2.3 Digital PCR in Use
3.4.2.4 Digital PCR Commercial History
3.4.3 Isothermal PCR

4 Industry Overview
4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
4.1.1 Academic Research Lab
4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
4.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
4.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
4.1.6 Public National/regional lab
4.1.7 Hospital lab
4.1.8 Physician Lab
4.1.9 Audit Body
4.1.10 Certification Body

5 Market Trends
5.1 Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1 A New Standard
5.1.2 Down the Curve We Go
5.1.3 Multiplexing
5.1.4 Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable
5.1.5 The Genetic Blizzard
5.2 Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1 The Cost Curve
5.2.2 The Other Guys
5.2.3 Systemic Roadblocks
5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
5.3.1 The Instrumentation Curve
5.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital
5.3.4 Disruption Looms
5.3.5 The Next Five Years

6 PCR Recent Developments
6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
6.1.1 Importance of These Developments
6.1.2 How to Use This Section
6.2 Chelex-Based Protocol to Reduce Cost, Time for PCR Testing
6.3 Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm
6.4 Visby Medical Scales Up Handheld PCR Test for STIs
6.5 DnaNudge Raises $60M
6.6 Roche Reports Diagnostics Revenue Up 51 Percent
6.7 BforCure Preparing Multiple ID Panels for PoC qPCR Platform
6.8 Enzo Biochem, CLX Health Partner for C19 Testing for Travel
6.9 Bio Molecular Systems Gets Approval for Portable PCR Cycler
6.10 Roche Acquires GenMark
6.11 Handheld qPCR Devices Close to Commercialization
6.12 Nuclein Closes $14M in Funding
6.13 WuXi Diagnostics Closes $150M Series B Financing Round
6.14 Visby Medical to develop rapid Flu-COVID PCR test
6.15 Thermo Fisher to acquire Mesa Biotech
6.16 Scope Fluidics Secures €6.2M Supporting Rapid MDx
6.17 SARS- Testing Demand to Continue 'Through 2022, and Beyond'
6.18 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection
6.19 Fluidigm Saliva Test for SARS-CoV-2 Uses Extraction-free RT-PCR
6.20 Visby Medical Gonorrhea Test Wins $19M AMR Diagnostic Competition
6.21 HelixBind Receives $3M NIH Grant to Expand Infection Dx Platform
6.22 Nucleix Targeting US Market With Bladder, Lung Cancer Assays
6.23 DxTerity Gets CE Mark for At-Home Sample Collection Device
6.24 Fetal Cell-Based NIPT by dDigital PCR Demonstrated
6.25 ChromaCode Raises $28M for new High Def PCR Technology
6.26 ddPCR Used for Fast and Low-Cost NIPT Screening
6.27 Study Validates ChromaCode HDPCRT Testing for Tick-Borne Pathogens
6.28 Bio-Rad's ddPCR MSI RUO Assay is available
6.29 ctDNA Monitoring Is Important for BRAF-Mutant Melanoma
6.30 Sysmex Inostics Liquid Biopsy Demonstrates Two-fold Higher Detection
6.31 QIAGEN Plans for Next-Generation Digital PCR Systems
6.32 Bioneer HIV-1 Dx Kit Gets Korea FDA Approval
6.33 New PCR Technology: Transfer-PCR (tPCR) Applications
6.34 NimaGen Licenses PCR Tech from Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
6.35 Natera Applies Massively Multiplexed PCR to Kidney Transplants
6.36 Paragon Genomics, MGI Tech Form Distribution Alliance

7 Profiles of Key PCR Companies
7.1 Abacus Diagnostica
7.2 Abbott Diagnostics
7.3 Accelerate Diagnostics
7.4 Ador Diagnostics
7.5 Agilent
7.6 Akonni Biosystems
7.7 Alveo Technologies
7.8 Applied BioCode
7.9 Aus Diagnostics
7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company
7.12 Binx Health
7.13 Biocartis
7.14 bioMerieux Diagnostics
7.15 Bioneer Corporation
7.16 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
7.17 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
7.18 Bruker
7.19 Caris Molecular Diagnostics
7.20 Cepheid (now Danaher)
7.21 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
7.22 Cue Health
7.23 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
7.24 Diagenode Diagnostics
7.25 Diasorin S.p.A.
7.26 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
7.27 Eurofins Scientific
7.28 Fluidigm Corp
7.29 Fluxergy
7.30 Fusion Genomics
7.31 Genetic Signatures
7.32 GenMark Dx
7.33 Hibergene Diagnostics
7.34 Hologic
7.35 Immunexpress
7.36 Inflammatix
7.37 Invetech
7.38 Janssen Diagnostics
7.39 Karius
7.40 Lexagene
7.41 LightDeck Diagnostics
7.42 Luminex Corp
7.43 Maxim Biomedical
7.44 Mbio Diagnostics
7.45 Meridian Bioscience
7.46 Mesa Biotech
7.47 Millipore Sigma
7.48 MIODx
7.49 Mobidiag
7.50 Nanomix
7.51 NGeneBio
7.52 Operon
7.53 Panagene
7.54 Perkin Elmer
7.55 Precipio
7.56 Primerdesign
7.57 Promega
7.58 Prominex
7.59 Qiagen Gmbh
7.60 Quantumdx
7.61 Quidel
7.62 Roche Molecular Diagnostics
7.63 Saw Diagnostics
7.64 Seegene
7.65 Siemens Healthineers
7.66 SkylineDx
7.67 Sona Nanotech
7.68 SpeeDx
7.69 T2 Biosystems
7.70 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7.71 Veramarx
7.72 Visby Medical
7.73 XCR Diagnostics

8 The Global PCR Markets
8.1 PCR - Global Market Overview by Country
8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview
8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview
8.5 Global Market by Place - Overview

9 Global PCR Markets - By Application
9.1 PCR Clinical Multiplex
9.2 PCR Clinical Singleplex
9.3 PCR Research
9.4 PCR Single C19
9.5 PCR Other

10 Global PCR Markets - By Technology
10.1 qPCR
10.2 dPCR
10.3 Single C19 PCR
10.4 Other PCR

11 Global PCR Markets - By Product
11.1 PCR Instruments
11.2 PCR Nucleic Acid Extraction
11.3 PCR Consumables
11.4 PCR Services

12 Global PCR Markets - By Place
12.1 PCR Clinical Laboratory
12.2 PCR Point of Care
12.3 PCR Commercial
12.4 PCR Pharmaceutical
12.5 PCR Other Place

13 Appendices
13.1 United States Medicare System: 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rr8iu


    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h