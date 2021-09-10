Global PC as a Service Market to Reach $383.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global PC as a Service Market to Reach $383. 9 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PC as a Service estimated at US$23. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$383.
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 48.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 46.2% CAGR and reach US$168.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 51.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 46.6% CAGR
- The PC as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 46.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 43.9% and 41.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.4% CAGR.
- Services Segment to Record 50% CAGR
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 50% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$59.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.6 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Education by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government,
Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences
and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service by
Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Government, Other
Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences and
Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service by
Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for SMEs
and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Vertical - Government, Other Verticals, IT &
Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Education -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government, Other Verticals, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare &
Life Sciences and Education for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for PC as a
Service by Enterprise Type - SMEs and Large Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for PC as a Service
by Enterprise Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
