Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Industry

Global Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market to Reach $38. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Payroll & HR Solutions and Services estimated at US$21. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Payroll & HR Solutions and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Hybrid Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Intuit, Inc.

Jobvite, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Paychex, Inc.

Paycom

Paycor, Inc.

Paylocity

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Sage Group plc

SAP SE

TMF Group B.V.

TriNet Group, Inc.

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cloud (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cloud (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: On-Premise (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: On-Premise (Deployment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hybrid (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Hybrid (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (Enterprise Size)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (Enterprise Size)

Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 15: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (Enterprise Size)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Large Enterprises (Enterprise Size) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Large Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Large Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in US$

Million in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 20: United States Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise

Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in the

United States by Enterprise Size: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis

in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Canadian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Review by Enterprise Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise Size for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Payroll & HR

Solutions and Services Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 32: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Japan

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 38: Chinese Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 39: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Chinese Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market by

Enterprise Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 47: European Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 49: European Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2020-2027



Table 50: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: French Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 53: French Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in France

by Enterprise Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: German Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 59: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: German Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 65: Italian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 66: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Italian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market by

Enterprise Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Payroll &

HR Solutions and Services Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 71: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Enterprise Size for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis

in Spain in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Spanish Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Review by Enterprise Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise Size for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in US$

Million in Russia by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 83: Russian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Russia

by Enterprise Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 90: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise

Size: 2020-2027



Table 92: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Enterprise Size: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Analysis

in India in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 110: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Indian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2020

to 2027



Table 113: Indian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Review by Enterprise Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise Size for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 117: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2012-2019



Table 120: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 122: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Payroll & HR

Solutions and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Enterprise Size for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Market Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 130: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 131: Latin American Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 132: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Latin American Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market by Enterprise Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 137: Argentinean Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 138: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise

Size: 2020-2027



Table 140: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Brazilian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Brazil

by Enterprise Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Mexican Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 149: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 155: Rest of Latin America Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Enterprise Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Rest

of Latin America by Enterprise Size: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 164: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in the

Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise

Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Historic Market by Enterprise Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise

Size for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Payroll & HR

Solutions and Services Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 170: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Iran

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 176: Israeli Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 177: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in

Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 178: Israeli Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2020-2027



Table 179: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 182: Saudi Arabian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 183: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Payroll & HR Solutions and Services

Market by Enterprise Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2012-2019



Table 189: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise

Size: 2012-2019



Table 192: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Enterprise Size: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Rest of Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 194: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Rest

of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$

Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 196: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise

Size: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Payroll & HR Solutions and

Services Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in US$

Million in Africa by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 200: African Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 201: African Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:

2020 to 2027



Table 203: Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market in Africa

by Enterprise Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 204: African Payroll & HR Solutions and Services Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

