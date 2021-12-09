Global Patient Recliners Market Expected to Reach USD 25,000 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Patient Recliners Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 11,100 Million in 2020 to reach USD 25,000 Million by 2026, at 13% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Herdegen, Medline Industries, Inc., Nemschoff, Inc., Krueger International, Sauder MFG Co., Steelcase, Inc. and Others.

Patient Recliners Market By Weighing Capacity (<250 Lbs, 250 - 500 Lbs, and >500 Lbs), By Type (Treatment Recliners, Patient Room Recliners, Pediatric Recliners, Cardiac Recliners, Long Term Care Recliners, Bariatric Recliners, and Trendelenburg Recliners), By End-User (Home Care Settings, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Patient Examination Areas, Dialysis Centers, Therapy Centers, and Physician's Office), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Patient Recliners Market size & share expected to reach to USD 25,000 Million by 2026 from USD 11,100 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What are Patient Recliners? How Big is Patient Recliners Market?

Report Overview & Coverage

Patient recliners are medical chairs that swiftly and easily alter into a lounger for patient comfort. Patient room recliners are used most prominently in hospitals, surgery centers, long-term care centers, and other medical services. The patient recliner is the key furniture staple of the patient rooms. These patient recliners offer numerous benefits for short-term as well as long-term patients. They help in optimizing patient comfort. Patient recliners are available in numerous sizes and functions including deep recline and adjustable suspensions.

Industry Major Market Players

Herdegen

Medline Industries Inc.

Nemschoff Inc.

Krueger International

Sauder MFG Co.

Steelcase Inc.

J.D. Honigberg International Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Krug Inc.

Regency Healthcare

Stryker Corporation

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Patient Recliners Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Patient Recliners Market?

What are the top companies operative in the Patient Recliners Market?

What segments are covered in the Patient Recliners Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Patient Recliners Market?

Growth Factors

The global patient recliners market is projected to experience growth due to the rising demand among hospitals and nursing homes due to the presence of chronic disorders. Moreover, the long-term application and beneficial features such as vibration, heat, and massage are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The use of recliners in operation theatres, dialysis, post-operation recovery, and others also bolsters the global patient recliner market expansion. The availability of patient recliners in different sizes helps save space and also eases the construction, cleaning, and cushioning of these chairs. The application of the recliners in the emergency centers, patient rooms, examination areas, and others is projected to increase the demand for patient recliners during the forecast period. The rising demand for better patient care among patients will further augment market growth. However, the large footprint, aesthetic & functional issues of the patient recliners is the major reason likely to hinder the market growth.

Global Patient Recliners Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 11,100 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 25,000 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 13% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Herdegen, Medline Industries, Inc., Nemschoff, Inc., Krueger International, Sauder MFG Co., Steelcase, Inc., J.D. Honigberg International, Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare, Krug, Inc., Regency Healthcare, and Stryker Corporation and Others Segments Covered By Weighing Capacity, By Type, By End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

Patient room recliners segment to register highest CAGR over the forecast timeline

The patient room recliners segment is projected to record a CAGR of nearly 13.6% during the period from 2019 to 2027. The patient recliner has become key furniture of the patient rooms and is most common in clinics, patient examination areas, and doctor’s offices as well as therapy units.

Hospitals to dominate the end-user segment over the forecast timespan

The growth of the hospital segment can be credited to escalating demand for recliners in hospitals as a result of high incidences of chronic disorders. The segment is projected to accumulate revenue worth USD 12,770 million by the end of the forecast timeframe.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the overall patient recliners market revenue share by 2027

The North American region, which accounted for nearly 49% of the overall market share in 2018, is predicted to contribute lucratively towards the global industry earnings over the forecast timespan. The regional market growth can be credited to high healthcare standards.

Moreover, the European market is projected to follow North America in terms of earnings due to the large presence of reputed industry players in the region.

Patient Recliners Market By Weighing Capacity (<250 Lbs, 250 - 500 Lbs, and >500 Lbs), By Type (Treatment Recliners, Patient Room Recliners, Pediatric Recliners, Cardiac Recliners, Long Term Care Recliners, Bariatric Recliners, and Trendelenburg Recliners), By End-User (Home Care Settings, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Patient Examination Areas, Dialysis Centers, Therapy Centers, and Physician's Office), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026

This report segments the patient recliners market as follows:

Global Patient Recliners Market: By Weighing Capacity Segment Analysis

<250 Lbs

250­-500 Lbs

>500 Lbs

Global Patient Recliners Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Treatment Recliners

Patient Room Recliners

Pediatric Recliners

Cardiac Recliners

Long Term Care Recliners

Bariatric Recliners

Trendelenburg Recliners

Global Patient Recliners Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Home Care Settings

Nursing Homes

Hospitals

Patient Examination Areas

Dialysis Centers

Therapy Centers

Physician’s Office

