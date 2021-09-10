Global Patient Portal Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Patient Portal Market to Reach $7. 5 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Portal estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.5% over the period 2020-2027. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.6% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $689.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.3% CAGR
- The Patient Portal market in the U.S. is estimated at US$689.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
athenahealth
Cerner Corporation
CureMD
eClinicalWorks
Epic Corporation Inc.
GE Healthcare
Greenway Health
Intelichart
McKesson Corporation
Medfusion
NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
