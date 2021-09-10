Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $58.1 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $58. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Monitoring Devices estimated at US$35.
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Blood Glucose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cardiac segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
- The Patient Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
- Multi-Parameter Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
- In the global Multi-Parameter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Compumedics
Drägerwerk AG
Edward Lifesciences
GE Healthcare
Hill-Rom Holdings
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Masimo
Natus Medical
Nihon Kohden
Omron
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Blood Glucose by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Blood Glucose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Glucose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cardiac by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Parameter
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Multi-Parameter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Parameter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Respiratory by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Respiratory by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Temperature by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Temperature by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hemodynamic /
Pressure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hemodynamic / Pressure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hemodynamic / Pressure
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Fetal & Neonatal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Fetal & Neonatal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fetal & Neonatal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Monitoring
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Monitoring Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Monitoring
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care
Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac,
Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic /
Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices by
Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care
Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices by
End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings,
Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings,
Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings,
Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings,
Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings,
Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac,
Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic /
Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care
Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings,
Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac,
Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic /
Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices by
Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care
Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices by
End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other
End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ambulatory
Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Spain Historic Review for Patient Monitoring Devices
by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings,
Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose, Cardiac,
Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic /
Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory,
Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other
Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Russia Historic Review for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care
Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Patient Monitoring
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses
and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Blood Glucose,
Cardiac, Multi-Parameter, Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic
/ Pressure, Fetal & Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient
Monitoring Devices by Monitoring Device - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Blood Glucose, Cardiac, Multi-Parameter,
Respiratory, Temperature, Hemodynamic / Pressure, Fetal &
Neonatal and Other Monitoring Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Ambulatory Surgery Centers,
Home Care Settings, Other End-Uses and Hospitals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Patient
Monitoring Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
