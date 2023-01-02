The Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is expected to grow by $ 335.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the patient lateral transfer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of lateral transfer devices, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling.



The patient lateral transfer market is segmented as below:

By Usage

• Reusable

• Single patient use



By Product

• Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses

• Sliding sheets

• Accessories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the patient lateral transfer market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing prevalence of home healthcare services and emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the patient lateral transfer market covers the following areas:

• Patient lateral transfer market sizing

• Patient lateral transfer market forecast

• Patient lateral transfer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient lateral transfer market vendors that include Alimed Inc., Arjo AB, Assistive Technology Australia., Bio - X., Clinton USA LLC., EZ Way Inc., Getinge AB., Haines Medical Australia Pty Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., HoverTech International., Lateral Medical., McAuley Medical Inc., Meditek., Medline Industries LP, MobilePatientLift., Patient Positioning Systems LLC., Phillips Safety., Samarit Medical AG, SPH Medical., and Stryker Corp. Also, the patient lateral transfer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



