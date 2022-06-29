The Global Passenger Security Equipment Market size is expected to reach $105.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period

Passenger security is a system that helps protect people and assets against inadvertent injuries, thefts, and other risks. Such protocols aid governments in safely regulating passenger travel from one location to another.

New York, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passenger Security Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Transport Infrastructure, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028"
Furthermore, security screening systems are built to detect any potentially dangerous chemicals.

Passenger security is an important part of reducing the risk of terrorism and other illegal actions across the world. Passenger screening has become increasingly crucial in national and international transportation infrastructure to prevent bags containing unlawful items such as sharp objects, firearms, and ammunition from being carried on planes, trains, and ships. The screening systems improve service quality while also protecting employees from potential risks.

Public transportation plays an increasingly essential role in people’s lives, and this importance would only grow as the population ages. However, the transportation industry is extremely vulnerable to security threats in recent years. One of the most difficult tasks is protecting railway stations, where the rail sector protects passengers, personnel, cargo, equipment, and assets from potential threats. These establishments, in particular, have become as susceptible as airports. They must consequently meet stringent safety, security, communications, and building automation requirements in order to maintain their reputation as reliable suppliers of safe, well-organized services for travellers and freight forwarders.

Passengers are primarily protected by security devices from disasters, crimes, and other risks. Illegal items such as sharp objects, firearms, and explosives are prevented using people screening devices at transportation infrastructure. Advance technologies, such as the use of robotics to screen passengers and video analytics, would also contribute to market growth during the projection period.

Security and screening systems, particularly x-ray screening equipment, offer interior pictures of suitcases, bags, luggage, and other goods. Luggage maintains optimal, hazardous trace scanners, portable scanners, walk-through detection systems, and full-body scanners are also included. Security screening systems are deployed in a variety of transportation infrastructures, including airports, bus stops, railway stations, and others, to improve passenger safety.

COVID-19 Impact

As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, most countries implemented a temporary lockdown, causing economic slowdowns in numerous business sectors, including travel and tourism. COVID-19 limitations made travel impossible for ordinary people. However, strict travel policies and regulations implemented by many governments during this time facilitated an upsurge for passenger security solutions from critical sectors such as law regulatory oversight and public connectivity authorities, which were responsible for enforcing new safety and security standards such as temperature and mask checks. During the COVID-19 pandemic, such patterns presented significant growth potential for the passenger security equipment market. COVID-19 has emerged as a major player in the economic crises, particularly in the aviation industry.

Market Growth Factors

Growing population of utilizing public transportation and aviation

For intra-city and inter-city travel, more than 80% of the world’s population uses public transportation such as metros, trams, local trains, and buses. Individuals are encouraged to use public transit more as a result of accessible travel, reduced travel, and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions. For example, before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 7 million people in Singapore utilized public transportation every day. As a response, governments around the world are spending more resources on passenger security technology including security screening systems and surveillance systems to provide safer public transportation options.

Implementing Enhanced Identity Verification and Integrating Digital Transformation

Upgrades to dining rooms and airport lounges aren’t enough to improve the customer experience. However, digital integrations that improve efficiency and traveller movement at every step can immediately transform airport facilities’ safety and security while also keeping passengers better informed throughout their travels in real-time. For example, incorporating touch less and mobile alerts that can reach participants via SMS and mobile devices can convey pre-boarding and essential security information to passengers, while trying to execute mobile conversations at key airport security offers hands-free methods to increase passenger movement and limit unnecessary contact.

Market Restraining Factors

A major stumbling block is the high cost of equipment and installation.

Due to tight regulatory regimes and government regulations for safety measures, OEM companies precisely construct security systems all over the nation. For a long time, the security device is installed in ports, railways, and other infrastructure. These are used to keep track of a large number of travellers. To limit the danger of operational failure, OEM businesses are required to build protection products with high-quality components and hardware. The cost of manufacturing and components for security systems are both high, resulting in higher-end product prices. The fixed costs of ownership are the expenses incurred regardless of whether the machine is stored or utilized every day.

Offering Outlook

Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Equipment and Services. The equipment segment acquired the largest revenue share in the passenger security equipment market in 2021. Due to the utilization of the Ionizing radiation in some screening equipment, Ionizing radiation has enough energy to knock electrons from atoms, which is what ionization is all about. Ionizing radiation is used to scan travellers and cargo at airports. Ionizing radiation is used to identify goods that may be hidden by travellers and to make photographs of what is in luggage, depending on the type of machine.

Transport Infrastructure Outlook

Based on Transport Infrastructure, the market is segmented into Airport, Train Stations, Bus Stations, and Seaports. The train stations segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the passenger security equipment market in 2021. Protecting railway stations from terrorism entails dealing with anonymous bomb threats, explosive devices hidden in cars parked, waste bins along with stations, luggage, or lockers, among many other things. It is critical to be able to control these security and safety issues. Early detection of evidence is possible with Bosch Advanced Intelligent Video Analysis (IVA). Bosch’s Video Management System allows full control of all surveillance camera components such as Suspicious activity and the discovery of discarded luggage and bags that were left unattended inadvertently.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fire Safety & Detection System, Explosive Detection System, Intrusion Detection & Prevention System, Baggage Inspection System, People Screening Systems, Video Surveillance, and Others. The fire safety & detection system segment procured the largest revenue share in the passenger security equipment market in 2021. This is due to the growing demand for higher passenger safety regulations in public spaces, as well as the growing dread of terrorist attacks. The people screening system segment, on the other hand, is predicted to expand the most, owing to increased terrorist activity at numerous airports and other stations, as well as increased government measures to improve security at various transportation stations.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific segment garnered the largest revenue share in the passenger security equipment market in 2021. Emerging government expenditure on enhanced passenger security devices by developing areas in the region, such as China, India, and other countries, to provide greater protection for their inhabitants, is expected to boost regional market expansion. Increase in air passengers and foreign travellers, in these regions to build additional international airports in the coming years.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG and Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the Passenger Security Equipment Market. Companies such as Rapiscan Systems, Inc., SITA and Smiths Group PLC are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Autoclear LLC, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Rapiscan Systems, Inc., and SITA.

Recent strategies deployed in Passenger Security Equipment Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jan-2022: Axis Communications came into a partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage enterprise. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to provide cloud storage for AXIS Camera Station VMS within Wasabi’s fast, reliable, and affordable hot cloud storage on-demand, consumers of ACS can rapidly approach video files for quick retrieval times without erratic prices that are traditionally accomplice with cloud storage solutions.

Nov-2021: Honeywell signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Riyadh Airports Company, part of the Support Activities for the Air Transportation Industry. Under this agreement, Honeywell technologies would allow the combination and automation of King Khalid International Airport to increase certainty, adaptability, and safety in its airport transaction while also reducing ecological clash. Additionally, RAC and Honeywell outline the accomplishment, conservation, and operation of new Honeywell technologies at KKIA. Moreover, Honeywell would co-develop and design solutions with RAC to assist the companies to provide on key outcomes at KKIA such as operational uptime, continuity, efficiency maintainable and the traveler experience.

Oct-2021: Honeywell formed a partnership with IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to generate and breed an intelligent building environment that delivers a more improved and seamless experience for occupants and operators alike. Additionally, both companies’ coalition is expected to design solutions that would enable the resident to securely and easily have a contactless commitment with a building from vehicle detection at the car park and automatic elevator calls to biometric-based approach and customized meeting room settings.

Sep-2021: Rapiscan signed an agreement with Metrohm, an internationally active producer of precision instruments. Through this agreement, Rapiscan would distribute Metrohm handheld Raman spectrometer products across the world through Rapiscan’s Instruments Business Unit. Additionally, the product portfolio for consumers would utilize a technology that is integral to those used in the trace observation systems.

May-2021: SITA joined hands with AOKpass, provider of digitally authenticated, secure and portable copies of medical records. Together, the companies aimed to work on practical pilots for 30 days for flights operating from and to airports in Paris, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Additionally, the partnership would introduce a joint distribution to aid the Hong Kong to-Singapore travel bubble.

Jan-2021: Honeywell formed a partnership with Pittsburgh International Airport. Through this partnership, the Pittsburgh International Airport to display Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings dashboard and air quality sensing technology, and would utilize Honeywell Forge organization performance management software, to grow public health efforts and enhance workers’ and travelers trust while traveling.

Jul-2020: SITA formed a partnership with NEC Corporation, a Japanese multinational information technology, and electronics corporation. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to allow a protected walk-through travel adventure at airports, using NEC’s I: Delight identity management platform combined with SITA Flex and SITA Smart Path. Additionally, together it would further unlock the conceivable of seamless next-generation traveler procedure solutions, making mobile authorization and touchless airport procedure a reality.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Jan-2022: Honeywell along with Acalvio Technologies introduced the Honeywell Threat Defense Platform This solution is designed to detect known and unknown attacks across the operational technology. The solutions apply refined active protection emphasizing autonomous deceitful tactics to outsmart attackers and deliver high loyalty hazard detection.

Aug-2021: Siemens Logistics unveiled Baggage 360, a new version of its baggage handling and airport operations software. Baggage 360 provides real-time baggage flow evaluation, an immersive map of all airfield motions along with a resource simulation and planning tool for ground handlers, airlines, and airports.

May-2021: Bosch introduced BVMS 11.0, the latest AIoT software offering. The BVMS 11.0 is a map-based record associate and enhanced geographical consciousness with online maps to assist administrators to pinpoint areas of interest, delivering greater conditional alertness, which allows a more advised response. Additionally, BVMS is a data-driven video administration system that supports anticipating solutions by setting up a decision center providing applicable insights to the consumer to make an informed choice.

Feb-2021: SITA today announces the launch of Health Protect – an industry solution, to help airlines, airports, governments, and passengers safely and securely share information on health tests or vaccinations needed during travel. SITA’s Health Protect allows airlines and passengers to submit these required documents safely and securely in line with specific government requirements.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Dec-2021: Honeywell completed the acquisition of Digital Designs, a Tempe, Ariz.-based company. Through this acquisition, the integrated portfolio would improve communications with the first communicator, reduce manual procedures, and allow rapid emergency response times.

Aug-2021: Siemens Mobility signed an agreement to acquire Sqills, the Netherlands-based rail software provider. Through this acquisition, Siemens Mobility aimed to establish its software offering for digital intermodal and connected flexibility solutions. Additionally, the solution would improve the employment and accessibility of traveler transportation and would now vary Siemens Mobility’s software offering.

Jun-2020: Smiths Detection completed the acquisition with PathSensors, a leading biotechnology environmental and solutions testing enterprise. This acquisition aimed to expand Smiths Detection’s sensing abilities around the CBRNE range to acknowledge rapidly ascending hazards.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Offering

• Equipment

• Services

By Transport Infrastructure

• Airport

• Train Stations

• Bus Stations

• Seaports

By Type

• Fire Safety & Detection System

• Explosive Detection System

• Intrusion Detection & Prevention System

• Baggage Inspection System

• People Screening Systems

• Video Surveillance

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Siemens AG

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Smiths Group PLC

• Autoclear LLC

• Kapsch TrafficCom AG

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• Bosch Security Systems GmbH

• Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

• SITA

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
