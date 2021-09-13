Global Passenger Information Systems Market to Reach $47.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Passenger Information Systems Market to Reach $47. 5 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Passenger Information Systems estimated at US$23.
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.8% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$30.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR
- The Passenger Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Advantech
Alstom
Cisco
Cubic
Dysten
Hitachi
Huawei
ICON Multimedia
Indra
LANCom
Lunetta
Mitsubishi Electric
Passio Technologies
r2p
Siemens
Simpleway
ST Engineering
Teleste
Televic
Thales
Wabtec
