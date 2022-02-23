Global Parmesan Cheese Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2026

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parmesan Cheese Industry"
Global Parmesan Cheese Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2026

Parmesan cheese is a popular hard cheese known for its characteristically nutty and strong flavor combining salty, bitter, sweet taste. Also termed as Parmigiano Reggiano, it holds a grainy and crumbly texture, with its color varying from dark to light yellow. Parmesan cheese comes with exceptional nutritional qualities and is commonly considered as a functional food by several consumers owing to its association with health benefits and reduced disease risk. Parmesan cheese is a hard, granular cheese obtained from cow`s milk and aged for around 12-36 months. The cheese is loaded with protein and fat while offering a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Based on its high content of vitamin A, vitamins B6 & B12, calcium, copper, phosphorus and zinc, parmesan cheese offers an attractive option for health-conscious people. Parmesan cheese is easy-to-digest and loaded with calcium and protein. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Parmesan Cheese estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Parmesan Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is receiving a major growth stimulus from rising demand for cheese and associated products propelled by confluence of a number of favourable factors such as rising consumer demand for fast food and convenience foods along with changing lifestyles and diverse product offerings. The market is driven by increasing uptake of parmesan cheese among people seeking ready-to-eat meals offering specific cheese flavors. Parmesan cheese is broadly used in sweet and savory snacks, with the market receiving strong impetus from considerable growth exhibited by the segment. In addition, ongoing efforts by companies to introduce new and innovative products are anticipated to present attractive growth opportunities.

Rising cheese consumption due to changing consumer preferences and tastes continues to be a primary driver for the parmesan cheese market. People with hectic lifestyles and no time for home-cooking are increasingly looking for convenient, tasty foods. The demand is significantly benefitting various taste enhancers including butter, cheese and other toppings. In addition, rising consumer demand and preference for specific cheese-based products is also prompting various manufacturers in the food & beverage industry to consider cheese in line with consumer needs. The parmesan cheese market is further gaining from increasing consumption of packaged cheese products, which can be attributed to their immense popularity along with extended shelf-life of parmesan cheese. Cheese is also a popular ingredient for domestic cooking. The long shelf-life enables consumers to purchase cheese in big packages and store them in refrigerator for later use. Another prominent factor favoring the market growth is increasing consumption of parmesan cheese on account of introduction of new cheese-based snacks and bakery products. Parmesan cheese is anticipated to gain from increasing consumer demand for premium cheese products. Factors including increasing disposable income coupled with strong focus of people on health have enabled high-end food items to garner considerable attention in the recent years. In addition, rising incident of lifestyle diseases along with increasing consumer awareness about factors associated with these conditions are prompting people to spend on high-end healthy products including parmesan cheese. The trend is poised to continue driving global demand for parmesan cheese in the coming years.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -

  • Aar Kay Food Products Ltd.

  • All American Foods

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • BelGioioso Cheese Inc.

  • Bluegrass Dairy and Food, Inc.

  • Commercial Creamery Company

  • Cora Brand Products

  • Dairiconcepts, L.P.

  • Kane grade Limited

  • Kerry Group PLC

  • Lactosan A/S

  • Organic Valley

  • Panos Brands LLC

  • Saputo Inc.

  • The Kraft Heinz Company




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift
Gears for Survival
Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid the Pandemic
Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for
Resilience
Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY
Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant
due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
Italy’s Parmigiano Reggiano Rides High on COVID-19 Storm &
Posts Record Production
COVID-19-Driven Spurt in Dry Ice Demand Threatens Participants
in Cheese Market
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Parmesan Cheese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Dairy Products: An Overview
Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Products Industry
Select Stats
World Cheese Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2015-2021)
Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by Select
Countries
Global Cheese Consumption by Type: 2020
An Evolution Scan of Cheese
Cultural Influences on Cheese Consumption Patterns
Parmesan Cheese: A Popular Cheese with Intriguing Nutritional
Qualities
Outlook: Favorable Consumption Dynamics Augurs Well for
Packaged Parmesan Cheese Market
Price Outlook
Italy: The Home to Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese
Production volumes of Parmigiano Reggiano in Italy by
Production Site (in thousand wheels of cheese): Jan 2019-Jan
2020
Parmigiano Reggiano Exports
Parmigiano Reggiano Exports from Italy to Destination
Countries: 2020
Parmesan Cheese Outside Italy
Production Process
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumer Interest in Authentic, Premium Food Ingredients Drives
Consumption of Parmesan Cheese
Industry Witnesses Rise in Consumption of Cheese Powder
Expansion of f Quick Service Restaurants Augurs Well for Market
Growth
Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market
Prospects
Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well
Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth
Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth
On-the Go Snacking Trend Supports Growth
Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy
Products Demand
Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes
Macro Trends Impacting Growth
Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer
Increased Growth Prospects
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

