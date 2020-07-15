Global Parenteral Nutrition Industry

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market to Reach US$7. 2 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Parenteral Nutrition estimated at US$5. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Parenteral Lipid Emulsion segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23% share of the global Parenteral Nutrition market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Parenteral Nutrition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Carbohydrates Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020

In the global Carbohydrates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$724.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$908.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 359-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Allergan plc

Amanta Healthcare Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius KABI AG

Grifols International S.A.

ICU Medical Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through

Intravenous Feeding

Recent Market Activity

Malnutrition Related to Chronic Medical Conditions Fuels Demand

for PN Products

The Road Ahead

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future

Growth

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions - Major Share of PN Solutions

Market

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Parenteral Nutrition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2025

Parenteral Nutrition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Amanta Healthcare Ltd (India)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

Fresenius KABI AG (Germany)

Grifols International S.A. (Spain)

ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (Japan)

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clinical Nutrition Vital for Combating Malnutrition during

Hospitalization

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Parenteral

Nutrition Market

Rapidly Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Parenteral

Nutrition

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Growth of

Parenteral Nutrition Market

Cancer Patients - the Highest PN Users

Parenteral Nutrition: Critical for People with Gastrointestinal

Disorders

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for

Parenteral Nutrition Market

Persistent Threat of HIV/AIDS - A Peek at Global HIV Statistics

Diabetes Mellitus: PN Therapy Indicated for Patients with Non-

functional GI Tract

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Rising Number of Premature Births Enhances Need for Parenteral

Nutrition

Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO

Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube

Feeding in Infants

Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN

Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice

Intravenous Therapy in Outpatient Settings to Boost Parenteral

Nutrition Market

Growing Demand for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies

Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of

Parenteral Nutrition Therapy

Pre-mixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions

Rising Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment

Increasing Demand for Peripheral Intravenous Nutrition

Iron Replacement Therapies - A Potential Market Segment

Popularity of TPN as Beauty Treatment Raises Ethical and Safety

Concerns

Pharmaceutical Industry Participants Migrate from Concentrated

Vials to Premixed Solutions

Vial Dilution and Potential Risks

Premixed Bags Present Efficient Delivery System

Switching from Vials to Premixed Bags

Challenges Confronting Production of Parenteral Products

Continuous Supply of Raw Material: Crucial for Production

Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition: A Threat to Parenteral

Nutrition Market

Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition

Limiting Medication Errors - A Key Concern



