Global Paper and Paperboard Retail Industry Report 2021: Market had Total Revenues of $400.5bn in 2020 - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global paper & paperboard market had total revenues of $400.5bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% between 2016 and 2020.

Global Paper & Paperboard industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The paper and paperboard market measures a country's or region's total use of paper and paperboard. Paper and paperboard include newsprint, printing and writing paper, packaging paper, household and sanitary paper, and other paper and paperboard. Volumes represent the consumption of paper and paperboard in tonnes, and values are calculated using average annual selling price of paper and paperboard per tonne multiplied by consumption volumes.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.

Market consumption volumes declined with a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.7% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 380.6 million units in 2020.

The value of the global paper and paperboard market declined by 0.1% in 2020.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global paper & paperboard market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global paper & paperboard market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key paper & paperboard market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global paper & paperboard market with five year forecasts by both value and volume.

