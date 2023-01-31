The Global Paper Bag Market is forecast to grow by $1716.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Our report on the paper bag market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by environmental benefits associated with paper bags, growing preference toward maintaining health and safety, hygiene, and cleanliness, and the implementation of effective marketing strategies.



The paper bag market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Brown kraft

• White kraft



By End-user

• Retail

• Food and beverage

• Construction

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of eco-friendly materials as one of the prime reasons driving the paper bag market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for lightweight paper bags and the use of QR codes with packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the paper bag market covers the following areas:

• Paper bag market sizing

• Paper bag market forecast

• Paper bag market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paper bag market vendors that include Bulldog Bag Ltd., Burgass Carrier Bags, C.E.E. R. SCHISLER, Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC, Inteplast Group, International Paper Co., Jinan Xinshunyuan Packing Co. Ltd., Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Packaging Pro, Paperera de Girona SA, Papier-Mettler KG, ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Ronpak, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Thai Showa Paxxs Co Ltd, United Bags Inc., and WestRock Co. Also, the paper bag market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

