Global Palm Oil Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $57.2 Billion by 2026 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$42.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period.
Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Palm Oil market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO) against the backdrop of public concerns over environmental, social, and deforestation issues related to palm oil cultivation. Demand for sustainably produced palm oil is also driven by growing focus of developed nations on clean and green fuel and growing application as a feedstock in biofuel production. The biofuel productivity yield of palm oil is the highest among all oilseed crops and is surpassed only by sugarcane in terms of productivity yield.
Other factors driving increasing consumption of palm oil include its attribute of being the cheapest form of vegetable oil; increasing production in Indonesia and Malaysia; growing demand from the food sector for use as margarine, bakery fat, frying fat, and cooking oil; and high yields produced from a hectare of palm oil plantation. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards Trans-fat-free, and GMO-free palm oil.
Palm Kernel Oil Segment to Reach $14 Billion by 2026
Due to high level of saturated fat, palm kernel oil offers superior oxidative stability after frying, making it an attractive option for restaurants. The oil is also gaining attention from commercial food providers as it remains solid at the room temperature that makes it easy to transport and store. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards trans-fat-free, cost-effective options such as palm oil.
Global market for Palm Kernel Oil segment is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$14 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.4% over the analysis period.
United States constitutes the largest regional market for Palm Kernel Oil segment, accounting for 28.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Chemical Composition & Features
Development & Growth
A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation
Palm Oil: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developing Regions Constitute Primary Consumers of Palm Oil, Opportunities Remain Moderate in Developed Regions
Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Asian Producers Dominate the Market
Leading Palm Oil Producers Resort to Innovative Strategies to Sustain Competitive Edge
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 88 Featured)
Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.
Genting Plantations Berhad
Godrej Agrovet Limited
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.
PT Smart Tbk
Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd.
IOI Group Berhad
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
PT Darmex Agro
PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
P. T. Musim Mas
PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk
PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk
Nv Siat sa (Belgium)
Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd
New Britain Palm Oil Ltd.
United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited
United Plantations Berhad
Wilmar International Limited
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food: Largest Application Segment for Palm Oil
Key Applications of Food-Grade Palm Oil
Factors Driving Demand for Edible Palm Oil
Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning Global Population
Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils
Growing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil
Growing Demand in Industrial Applications Elevates Market Prospects
Bio-Diesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm Oil
Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil to Accelerate Market Demand
Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output
Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil
Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests
Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Industry
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)
Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)
Forest Footprint Disclosure Project
The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)
Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)
POTICO
High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion
Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm Oil Production & Processing
Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry
Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming
Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees
AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge
Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters
List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements
Key Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm Oil Market
Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment
Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues
Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations
A Note on Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies
Palm Oil vs. the Cholesterol Controversy
Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils
Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil
Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Natural, GMO-Free & Trans-fat Free Attributes Drive Wider Adoption of Palm Oil in the US
Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from Increasing Shift of Soybean Oil to Biodiesel Applications
US 2013 Farm Bill: Market Implications
JAPAN
Growing Interest in Sustainable Palm Oil Benefits Market Prospects
CHINA
Increasing Demand and Focus on Greener Palm Oil Benefit Consumption in China
EUROPE
Sustainability Concerns Drive Demand for Certified Palm Oil
EPOA (European-Palm-Oil-Alliance): A Right Step towards Sustainable Palm Oil
EU's Palm Oil and Deforestation of the Rain Forests Resolution of 2017
EU Resolve Makes Palm Oil Producers Turn to Emerging Markets
Imported Deforestation Concerns Reduce Use of Palm Oil in Bio-Diesel
GERMANY
Palm Oil Usage in Bio-Energy Generation Sustain Market Growth
Impacts of Substituting Palm Oil with Other Plant-based Oils
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific: Burgeoning Demand Drive Strong Growth in the World's Largest Market
Rising Investments in Palm Oil-based Biodiesel Production Further Accelerates Market Expansion
INDIA
Palm Oil as an Essential Edible Oil Make India a Major Consumer and Largest Importer
Efforts to Boost Domestic Production Augurs Well
India Holds Immense Potential to Augment Sustainability Efforts in Global Palm Oil Sourcing
Competitive Landscape
Godrej Agrovet Dominates the Market
Key Challenges Faced by Indian Palm Oil Companies
AFRICA
Sustained Demand for Palm Oil in Africa
Palm Oil in Africa: Historical Perspective
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 88
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wi1hwb
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900