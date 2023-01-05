Global Packaging Machinery Market Report 2023: Featuring Krones, Robert Bosch, Langley Holdings, Fuji Machinery & More
Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaging Machinery Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Machine Type, Operations, Technology, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this analysis, the Global Packaging Machinery Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 63 billion by 2028, owing to the increasing demand for consumer goods along with rising popularity of e-commerce platform to shop different products.
Growing Innovations and Advancements in Technology are some of the factors driving the market growth.
The growing demand for highly efficient packaging machines among end-user industries coupled with advancements in technologies such as robots, automation, and others to scale up the business efficiently, is likely to propel the growth of the market.
The rising demand for packaged food and beverages products along with increasing consumer spending on pharmaceutical and personal care products is expected to boost the demand for packaging and packaging machinery among end-users.
The Global Packaging Machinery Market faces challenges due to the Requirement for High Initial Investment
Advanced technology and automated packaging machines are highly expensive and require high initial investment which makes it difficult for small and medium-sized manufacturers to afford the packaging machinery, which may slow down market growth.
Scope of the Report
The Packaging Machinery Market is segmented by machine type, operations, technology, end-user, and distribution channel. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Packaging Machinery Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.
By Machine Type
Filling
Labeling
Form-Fill-Seal
Cartoning
Wrapping
Palletizing
Bottling Line
By Operations
Autonomous
Semi-Autonomous
By Technology
General Packaging
Modified Atmosphere Packaging
Vacuum Packaging
By End User
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Industrial and Chemicals
By Distribution Channel
E-Commerce
Direct
By Geography
North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Key Trends by Market Segment
By Machine Type: Filling segment held the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for filling machines in various industries.
By Operations: Autonomous segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, due to the growing demand for automated packaging machines among end-user industries to scale effectively while controlling the cost of operations.
The highly advanced autonomous packaging machinery offers various benefits including reduced labour cost, reduced damages, increased throughput and productivity, consistent packaging results, and others, which are attracting various end-users and are likely to boost the demand for the segment in the market.
By Technology: General Packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to its simple operation and maintenance.
The demand for packaging various products including food & beverages, chemicals, personal care, and others efficiently in a shorter time is expected to propel the growth of the segment in the Global Packaging Machinery Market.
By End-User: Food and Beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to surging demand for packaged food and beverages products as they are convenient and easy to carry.
Increased spending of consumers on packaged food products coupled with rising consumption of organic and healthy food items require special packaging, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for highly efficient packaging machineries.
By Distribution Channel: Direct segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, due to the personalized experience of purchasing packaging machinery directly from the manufacturer.
The direct distribution channel ensures that there is no delay in delivery and it also ensures the authenticity of the product, which is attracting the end-users. The aforementioned factor is likely to boost the growth of the segment in the market.
By Geography: Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to the rising consumption of packaged products and rising consumer purchasing power.
The increase in investment in the manufacturing sector from developing countries like India, China, and others coupled with the expansion of the food and beverages industry is expected to boost the demand for packaging as well as packaging machinery.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Snapshot of the Global Packaging Machinery Market
Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis of the Packaging Machinery Market
Market size and Segmentation of the Global Packaging Machinery Market
Historic Growth of the Overall Global Packaging Machinery Market and Segments
Competition Scenario of the Packaging Machinery Market and Key Developments of Competitors
Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Packaging Machinery Industry
Overview, Product Offerings, and Strategic Developments of Key Competitors
COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Packaging Machinery Market
Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Global Packaging Machinery Market and by Segments
Market Size of Application/End-User Segments with historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
Analysis of the Packaging Machinery Market in Major Regions
Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Regions
Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Region
Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Packaging Machinery Market and Segments
Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Region
Major Companies Mentioned in the Report
Krones AG
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Coesia
I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A
Langley Holdings Plc
KHS Group
CKD Corporation
Barry-Wehmiller Companies
The Adelphi Group Of Companies
Fuji Machinery Co.,Ltd
Tetra Laval
Marchesini Group
Aetna Group
BERHALTER AG
Syntegon Technology GmbH
PAC Machinery
Multivac
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/350um9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900