Global Packaging Film Industry

Global Packaging Film Market to Reach $177. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Film estimated at US$128. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$177.
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$32.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Packaging Film market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
BOPP Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global BOPP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 304-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AEP Industries, Inc.
- Amcor Ltd.
- Bemis Co., Inc.
- Berry Plastics Corporation
- Charter NEX Films, Inc.
- Dupont Teijin Films
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company
- Innovia Films Ltd.
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
- Novolex Hartsville
- ProAmpac
- RKW SE
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Sigma Plastics Group
- Taghleef Industries LLC
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
- Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG
- Uflex Ltd.
- Wipak Oy
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Packaging Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Packaging Film Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Packaging Film Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Packaging Film Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: LDPE (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: LDPE (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: LDPE (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: HDPE (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: HDPE (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: HDPE (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: BOPP (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: BOPP (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: BOPP (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Polyester (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Polyester (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Polyester (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: PVC (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: PVC (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: PVC (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Polyamide (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Polyamide (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Polyamide (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: EVOH (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: EVOH (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: EVOH (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Food (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Food (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Food (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Medical & Pharmaceutical (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Medical & Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Medical & Pharmaceutical (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Consumer Product (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Consumer Product (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Consumer Product (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Packaging Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Packaging Film Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Packaging Film Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Packaging Film Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Packaging Film Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Packaging Film Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Packaging Film Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Packaging Film Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Packaging Film: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Packaging Film Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaging
Film in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Packaging Film Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Packaging Film Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Packaging Film Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Packaging Film Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Packaging Film in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Packaging Film Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Packaging Film Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Packaging Film Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Packaging Film Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Packaging Film Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Packaging Film Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Packaging Film Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: Packaging Film Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Packaging Film Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Packaging Film Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Packaging Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Packaging Film Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Packaging Film Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Packaging Film Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Packaging Film Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Packaging Film Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Packaging Film Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Packaging Film Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Packaging Film Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Italian Demand for Packaging Film in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Packaging Film Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Packaging Film: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Packaging Film Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: United Kingdom Packaging Film Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Packaging Film in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: United Kingdom Packaging Film Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Packaging Film Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 100: Spanish Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Spanish Packaging Film Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Packaging Film Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Spanish Packaging Film Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Packaging Film Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 105: Spanish Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 106: Russian Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Packaging Film Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Russian Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Russian Packaging Film Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Packaging Film Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Packaging Film Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Packaging Film Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 116: Packaging Film Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Packaging Film Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 119: Packaging Film Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Packaging Film Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Packaging Film Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Packaging Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Packaging Film Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Packaging Film Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 127: Packaging Film Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Australian Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Packaging Film Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Australian Packaging Film Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Packaging Film Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 133: Indian Packaging Film Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Indian Packaging Film Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 135: Packaging Film Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Indian Packaging Film Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Packaging Film Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 138: Indian Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 139: Packaging Film Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Packaging Film Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Packaging Film Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: South Korean Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Packaging Film Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Packaging Film:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Packaging Film Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaging Film Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Packaging Film in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaging Film Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Packaging Film Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Latin American Packaging Film Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 152: Packaging Film Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Packaging Film Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Packaging Film Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Packaging Film Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Latin American Demand for Packaging Film in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Packaging Film Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Latin American Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 160: Argentinean Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 161: Packaging Film Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Argentinean Packaging Film Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Packaging Film Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 165: Argentinean Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 166: Packaging Film Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Packaging Film Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Packaging Film Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 170: Brazilian Packaging Film Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Brazilian Packaging Film Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 172: Packaging Film Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Mexican Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Packaging Film Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Mexican Packaging Film Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Packaging Film Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Packaging Film Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Packaging Film Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Packaging Film Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Latin America Packaging Film Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Packaging Film Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 183: Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 184: The Middle East Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 185: Packaging Film Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Packaging Film Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: The Middle East Packaging Film Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 189: Packaging Film Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 190: The Middle East Packaging Film Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Packaging Film Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 192: The Middle East Packaging Film Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 193: Iranian Market for Packaging Film: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Packaging Film Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Iranian Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaging
Film in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Iranian Packaging Film Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Packaging Film Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 199: Israeli Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 200: Packaging Film Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Israeli Packaging Film Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 203: Packaging Film Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Israeli Packaging Film Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Packaging Film Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Packaging Film Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Packaging Film Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Packaging Film in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Packaging Film Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 211: Packaging Film Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Packaging Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Packaging Film Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Packaging Film Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Packaging Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Packaging Film Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: Packaging Film Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Packaging Film Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Packaging Film Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Packaging Film Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Rest of Middle East Packaging Film Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 222: Packaging Film Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 223: African Packaging Film Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Packaging Film Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: African Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: African Packaging Film Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Packaging Film Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Packaging Film Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
