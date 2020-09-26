Global Packaging Coatings Industry

Global Packaging Coatings Market to Reach US$4. 2 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Coatings estimated at US$3. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Epoxy thermoset, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Urethane segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Packaging Coatings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Packaging Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$892.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$746.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$746.9 Million by the year 2027.



Uv-curable Segment Corners a 20.2% Share in 2020



In the global Uv-curable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$472.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$683 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$566.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Allnex

ALTANA AG

Arkema Group

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Endura Coatings

Evonik Industries AG

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.

Michelman, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sun Coating Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

Wacker Chemie AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Packaging Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coatings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy thermoset by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Epoxy thermoset by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy thermoset by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Urethane by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Urethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Urethane by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Uv-curable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Uv-curable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Uv-curable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for BPA free by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for BPA free by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for BPA free by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Soft touch

uv-curable & urethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Food cans by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food cans by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food cans by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverage cans by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Beverage cans by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverage cans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Caps & closures

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Caps & closures by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Caps & closures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerosols and

tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerosols and tubes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerosols and tubes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Packaging Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coatings

by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and

Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch

uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coatings

by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Packaging Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coatings

by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and

Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch

uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Coatings

by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by Type -

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy thermoset,

Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable &

urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food

cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes,

Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane,

Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch

uv-curable & urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans,

Caps & closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and

tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaging Coatings

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Packaging

Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaging Coatings

by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and

Soft touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft touch

uv-curable & urethane for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps &

closures, Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaging Coatings

by Application - Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures,

Aerosols and tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Packaging

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food cans, Beverage cans, Caps & closures, Aerosols and

tubes, Industrial Packaging and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Packaging

Coatings by Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA

free and Soft touch uv-curable & urethane - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 122: Australia Historic Review for Packaging Coatings by

Type - Epoxy thermoset, Urethane, Uv-curable, BPA free and Soft

touch uv-curable & urethane Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Coatings

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy



