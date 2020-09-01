Global oxygen concentrator market to amass significant returns by 2025

The research report on ‘global oxygen concentrator market’ offers detailed analysis of this business sphere. It comprises of information regarding growth factors, opportunities as well as limitations and restraints impacting the overall industry remuneration.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per reliable estimates, global oxygen concentrator market was valued at USD 1784.66 million in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly during 2020-2025, amassing massive revenues. The growth is primarily attributed to growing elderly population and rising prevalence of COPD, strokes, and lungs & respiratory disorders across the globe.

The study also provides crucial insights pertaining to various market segmentations and their individual growth estimations as well as contributions towards the overall industry outlook. Additionally, the report highlights the regional spectrum while providing a broad perspective of the competitive landscape of the market over 2020-2025. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the report scrutinized the industry dynamics to suggest coping strategies for industry players.

Increased pervasiveness of COVID-19 has also augmented the adoption rates of oxygen concentrators. Additionally, various manufacturers are focusing on integrating advanced technologies in an effort to provide high-quality products and services to healthcare institutes, which in turn is aiding the market expansion.

Highlighting the market segmentations

Global oxygen concentrator market is split into product type, flow level, end-user scope, and regional terrain.

Product Landscape

As per product type, worldwide oxygen concentrator market is bifurcated into portable and standing. According to estimates, portable oxygen concentrators market segment is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period.

Rising number of COVID-19 patients has compelled major manufacturers to join hands with doctors and hospitals in a bid to meet the mounting demand for oxygen concentrators. Apart from this, easy availability and wide product rage are fueling the growth of the segment.

Flow Level

In terms of flow level, the industry is segmented into above 10 LPM, 5-10 LPM, and 0-5 LPM. Estimates cite that 0-5 LMP segment is reckoned to witness high CAGR over the study duration, trailed by 5-10 LPM segment. Growing demand for oxygen concentrators with flow level of 0-5 LPM from hospitals to cure patients suffering from COVID-19 is favoring the market scenario. Moreover, increasing collaborations among public entities and manufacturers for providing oxygen concentrators in hospital settings and other healthcare institutes is positively impacting the segmental share.

End-user Analysis

Global oxygen concentrator industry is classified into homecare, clinics, hospitals, and others. Estimates claim that the market share from homecare segment is poised to register significant growth during the analysis timeframe.

Geographical Landscape

Global oxygen concentrator market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, with key focus on countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Canada, and the U.S.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share by the year 2025, trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific respectively. High concentration of manufacturers along with surging occurrence of COVID-19 in the United States are augmenting the regional demand for oxygen concentrators. Major companies in the region are focusing on expanding their product portfolio as well as their production capacities, thereby swaying the business dynamics in North America.

Summarizing the competitive scenario

The competitive landscape of global oxygen concentrator market is defined by companies such as Linde Plc, Teijin Ltd., GCE Holding AB, Invacare Corp., Inogen, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Nidek Medical Products Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, and Supera Anesthesia Innovations among others.

