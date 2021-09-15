Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market to Reach $32. 9 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Outdoor LED Lighting estimated at US$14. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.4% over the period 2020-2027. New, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retrofit segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
- The Outdoor LED Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
Astute Lighting Ltd
Bamford Lighting Limited
Cooper Industries Ltd
Cree Inc.
Dialight Corporation
Dialight plc
Eaton Corporation Plc
Evluma
General Electric Company
Hubbell Incorporated
OSRAM Licht AG
Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
Signify NV
SYSKA LED
Syska Led Lights Private Limited
Virtual Extension
Zumtobel Group AG
