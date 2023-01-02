The Global Outdoor Furniture Market is expected to grow by $5,207.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the outdoor furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces, the growing residential and commercial construction market, and innovations in product design and portfolio expansion.



The outdoor furniture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Outdoor funiture and accessories

• Outdoor grills and accessories

• Patio heating products



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing availability of multifunctional outdoor furniture and growing sales of outdoor furniture products online will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the outdoor furniture market covers the following areas:

• Outdoor furniture market sizing

• Outdoor furniture market forecast

• Outdoor furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market vendors that include Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ellements, Gloster Furniture GmbH, Haworth Inc., Higold Group Co Ltd, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Keter Home and Garden Products Ltd, Lowes Co. Inc., Metro Plus Lifestyle, Patio Furniture Industries, The Home Depot Inc., TUUCI LLC, Williams Sonoma Inc., Forever Patio, MillerKnoll Inc., and Lloyd Flanders Inc. Also, the outdoor furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

