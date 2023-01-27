Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: Top 5 Countries will Command Two-Thirds of Global Revenues by 2028

Company Logo

Global OTT TV & Video Revenuew by Source $ billion

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone.

Simon Murray, the Principal Analyst, said: "AVOD revenues from TV series and movies will grow faster than SVOD. AVOD revenues will reach $91 billion by 2028, up by $52 billion from $38 billion in 2022. SVOD revenues will climb by $29 billion between 2022 and 2028 to $132 billion."

The top five countries will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2028. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2028; up from 18 countries in 2022.

The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 42% by 2028. US revenues will climb by $33 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $102 billion.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $157 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $243 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Published in November 2022, this 235-page PDF and excel report contain comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes and revenues for SVOD, AVOD, TVOD rental and download to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:

A 78-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2015-2028) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.

