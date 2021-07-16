Global Otoscopes Market to Reach $204.4 Million by 2027
Abstract: Global Otoscopes Market to Reach $204. 4 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Otoscopes estimated at US$163.
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$204.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pocket-size Otoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$89.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-size Otoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $57.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Otoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$57.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Video Otoscopes Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
In the global Video Otoscopes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Otoscopes - A Prelude
Impact of COVID-19 on Otoscopes Market
Rising Incidence of Hearing Loss to Drive the Global Otoscopes
Market in the Long-Term
A Snapshot of Global Hearing Loss Statistics
Table 1: Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss Worldwide
in Million for the Years 2015 to 2050
EXHIBIT 1: Distribution of Disabling Hearing Loss Worldwide: 2018
EXHIBIT 2: World Hearing Loss Population Breakdown by Severity:
2018
US and Europe Dominate the Global Otoscopes Market
Emerging Markets - Underpenetrated with Immense Growth Potential
Pocket Otoscopes to Drive Market Growth
Video Otoscopes Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Technological Advancements to Drive the Growth of Otoscopes Market
Recent Innovations/New Product Launches
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Expands Use of Smartphone-Enabled Otoscopes in
Otolaryngology
Increasing Cases of Hearing Loss Emphasize Urgent Need to Raise
Awareness
Disabling, Untreated Hearing Loss Holds Startling Economic and
Societal Costs
WHO Urges Governments to Curb Rising Cases of Hearing Impairment
WHO-ITU Issues New Standard for Preventing Hearing Loss in
Young Individuals
Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Age-
Related Hearing Loss - A Key Demand Driver for Otoscopes
EXHIBIT 4: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Increasing Hearing Impairment among Younger Population and
Children
Table 6: Percentage Share of Disabling Hearing Loss Population
Worldwide by Category: 2018
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial
Opportunities
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2021 & 2023
AI-Powered Otoscopy Represents Latest Buzzword with Potential
to Improve Access to ENT & Audiology Services in Remote Areas
Increasing Role of Artificial Intelligence for Otoscopy
Technological Advancements
University of Washington Develops Smartphone Application to
Detect Eardrum Fluid
Digital Otoscopes Improves Diagnosis and Treatment of Acute
Otitis Media
Otoscopes for Home Use Allow Early Detection of Ear Infection
Researchers Develop Ultrasound Otoscope for Accurate Diagnosis
of Middle Ear Infections
A Prelude into Select Available Otoscopes
Home Digital Otoscopes
DESPATCH Wireless Otoscope
Teslong Otoscope
Anykit USB Otoscope-Ear Scope Camera
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Otoscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pocket-size
Otoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pocket-size Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pocket-size Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Full-size
Otoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Full-size Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Full-size Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Video Otoscopes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Video Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Video Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for ENT Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for ENT Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for ENT Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Demographic Dynamics of Hearing Loss & Tinnitus
EXHIBIT 3: Hearing Impaired Population in the US for Years
2000-2020
US Represents Leading Market for Otoscopes
EXHIBIT 4: Distribution of Hearing Loss by Type
Aging Population Drives Hearing Loss Prevalence
Table 70: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over the
Years 2005-2030
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Breakdown of Severe to Profound Hearing
Impaired Population in the US by Age Group: 2020E
Children and Youth Population Record Increasing Hearing Loss
EXHIBIT 6: Hearing Loss Prevalence in the US by Age Group:
(2020E): Percentage of Individuals with Hearing Loss Relative
to the General Population
Undetected and Untreated Hearing Loss - A Chronic Issue
Rise in Occupation-Related Hearing Impairments Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Average Hearing Loss Incidence Induced in
Individuals at Age 50 Years due to High Noise Exposure at
Workplace
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Strong Growth Potential for Otoscopes
Table 94: Percentage Adoption Rate of Hearing Impaired in
Select European Countries: 2020E
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Otoscopes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size
Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Hearing Loss - A Prevalent Condition in the UK
EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Hearing Loss Prevalence by Age Group
in the UK: 2020E
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Otoscopes by Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size
Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size
Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Otoscopes by End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific - a High-Potential Market for Otoscopes
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes
by Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and
Video Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size
Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes
by End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size
Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Hearing Loss in Children More Prevalent in Rural Areas
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size Otoscopes,
Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, ENT Clinics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes
by Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and
Video Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Otoscopes by Product -
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video
Otoscopes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pocket-size
Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Otoscopes
by End-Use - Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Otoscopes by End-Use -
Hospitals, ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Otoscopes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
ENT Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Otoscopes by Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size
Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Otoscopes
by Product - Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and
Video Otoscopes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Otoscopes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pocket-size Otoscopes, Full-size Otoscopes and Video Otoscopes
