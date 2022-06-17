Global OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2026: Sleeping Giant of Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer Diagnostics is Set to Create a Broad New Diagnostic Industry

Research and Markets
Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends for Over the Counter and Direct To Consumer. Forecasts by Application by Channel by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and Market Opportunity Analysis 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleeping giant of Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics is set to create a broad new diagnostic industry. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, and rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the pandemic has proven the need for self-testing. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report. The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

  • Startup Detect to Roll Out Next-Gen Molecular Instrument

  • Diagnostics for the Real World Third-Generation POC Platform

  • Labcorp Partnering With Getlabs for Home Collection

  • Salignostics Closes Funding Round

  • Cue Health Targets DTC Market in 2022

  • Grip Molecular Developing Home Respiratory Panel

  • Mainz Biomed Developing Home ColoAlert Assay

  • MFB Fertility Closes Series A Financing Round

  • Continued Demand for SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Tests

  • Rapid Covid-19 Test Results Risk Going Uncounted

  • FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit

  • Researchers Develop 15-Minute PCR System

  • Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test

  • Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO

  • Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices

  • Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test

  • LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

  • FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19

  • FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

  • Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

  • Biohacking trend supports self testing.

  • PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

  • Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

  • Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

  • Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

  • Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing

  • Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

  • LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

  • TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

  • Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

  • Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

  • Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

  • DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark

  • Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

Industry Overview

Industry Participants

  • IVD Supplier

  • Independent lab specialized/esoteric

  • Independent lab national/regional

  • Independent lab analytical

  • Public National/regional lab

  • Hospital lab

  • Physician lab

  • Pharmacies

  • Audit body

The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

  • Traditional Market Segmentation

  • Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

  • Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market

Industry Structure

  • Hospital Testing Share

  • Economies of Scale

  • Hospital vs. Central Lab

  • Physician Office Lab's

  • The Problem with POLS

  • Physician's and OCT/DTC

  • Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

  • The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good

  • The Theranos Legacy

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

  • Privacy and Anonymity

  • The Internet Effect

  • Rapid Result

  • The Wellness Movement

  • The COVID-19 Impact

Factors Limiting Growth

  • Trust Factor

  • Infectious Disease is Declining But..

  • Wellness Hurts

  • Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Diagnostic Technology Development

  • The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

  • NAT vs. Lateral Flow

  • The Unusual Role of GPS

  • Self and Send Competition

  • The Relationship to DTC Genetic

  • The Relationship to TeleHealth

  • Sample Collection - Who Knew?

Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

  • 1DropDiagnostics

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Ador Diagnostics

  • ADT Biotech

  • Akonni Biosystems

  • Alveo Technologies

  • Antelope Dx

  • Applied BioCode

  • Atomo Diagnostics

  • Aus Diagnostics

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Binx Health

  • Biocartis

  • BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

  • bioMerieux Diagnostics

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

  • Cepheid (Danaher)

  • Cue Health

  • Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

  • DBS Systems

  • Detect

  • Diagenode Diagnostics

  • Diasorin S.p.A.

  • Ellume

  • Everywell

  • Getlabs.

  • Grip Molecular Technologies

  • Healthy.io

  • Hologic

  • Inflammatix

  • Invetech

  • Janssen Diagnostics

  • Karius

  • Laboratory Corporation of America

  • Letsgetchecked

  • Lexagene

  • Lucira Health

  • Luminex Corp

  • Mbio Diagnostics

  • Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

  • MFB Fertility

  • Mobidiag (Hologic)

  • myLabBox

  • Mylan

  • Nanomix

  • OraSure Technologies

  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies

  • Panagene

  • Primerdesign (Novacyt)

  • Prominex

  • Qiagen

  • QuantuMDx

  • Quest Diagnostics

  • Quidel

  • Randox Toxicology

  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics

  • Salignostics

  • Scanwell Health

  • SD Biosensor

  • Seegene

  • Seventh Sense Biosystems.

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • T2 Biosystems

  • TestCard

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Thriva

  • Visby Medical

  • XCR Diagnostics

The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

  • HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

  • HBV - Hepatitis B.

  • HCV - Hepatitis C

  • HPV - Human papillomavirus

  • Coronavirus

  • Influenza

  • CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

  • UTI

  • GAS

  • RESP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbftwt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


