Global OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2026: Sleeping Giant of Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer Diagnostics is Set to Create a Broad New Diagnostic Industry
Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends for Over the Counter and Direct To Consumer. Forecasts by Application by Channel by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and Market Opportunity Analysis 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sleeping giant of Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics is set to create a broad new diagnostic industry. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.
Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, and rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the pandemic has proven the need for self-testing. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.
Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report. The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.
Industry Overview
Industry Participants
IVD Supplier
Independent lab specialized/esoteric
Independent lab national/regional
Independent lab analytical
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician lab
Pharmacies
Audit body
The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
Traditional Market Segmentation
Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market
Industry Structure
Hospital Testing Share
Economies of Scale
Hospital vs. Central Lab
Physician Office Lab's
The Problem with POLS
Physician's and OCT/DTC
Pharmacies and OCT/DTC
The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good
The Theranos Legacy
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Privacy and Anonymity
The Internet Effect
Rapid Result
The Wellness Movement
The COVID-19 Impact
Factors Limiting Growth
Trust Factor
Infectious Disease is Declining But..
Wellness Hurts
Economic Growth improves Living Standards
Diagnostic Technology Development
The Multiplex Paradigm Shift
NAT vs. Lateral Flow
The Unusual Role of GPS
Self and Send Competition
The Relationship to DTC Genetic
The Relationship to TeleHealth
Sample Collection - Who Knew?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbftwt
