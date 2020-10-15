Global Orthopedic Devices Industry

Global Orthopedic Devices Market to Reach $46 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthopedic Devices estimated at US$37. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orthobiologics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Joint Reconstruction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Orthopedic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Spinal Devices Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Spinal Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 352-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ConMed Corporation
- DePuy Synthes
- Medtronic PLC
- NuVasive, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Orthopedic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Orthopedic Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Orthopedic Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Orthobiologics (Device Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Orthobiologics (Device Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Orthobiologics (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Joint Reconstruction (Device Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Spinal Devices (Device Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Trauma Fixation Devices (Device Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Arthroscopic Devices (Device Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Orthopedic Accessories (Device Type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)
Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012
to 2019
Table 24: Orthopedic Braces & Support System (Device Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Orthopedic Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United States by
Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Orthopedic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by
Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Orthopedic Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Orthopedic Devices Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Orthopedic Devices Market by Device Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Orthopedic Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Orthopedic Devices Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Orthopedic Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Orthopedic Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: European Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 41: Orthopedic Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Orthopedic Devices Market in France by Device Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: French Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: French Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Orthopedic Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: German Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: German Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Orthopedic Devices Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Italian Orthopedic Devices Market by Device Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Spanish Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by
Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Orthopedic Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Orthopedic Devices Market in Russia by Device Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 60: Russian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Rest of Europe Orthopedic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Orthopedic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Orthopedic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Device
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Orthopedic Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Australian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Australian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Indian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Review by
Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 75: Orthopedic Devices Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Orthopedic Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: South Korean Orthopedic Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Orthopedic Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Devices Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 83: Orthopedic Devices Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Orthopedic Devices Market by Device
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Orthopedic Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Argentinean Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 91: Orthopedic Devices Market in Brazil by Device Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Brazilian Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Brazilian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 94: Orthopedic Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Mexican Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Mexican Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 98: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by
Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Orthopedic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Orthopedic Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: The Middle East Orthopedic Devices Historic Market
by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: Orthopedic Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Market for Orthopedic Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Orthopedic Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Iranian Orthopedic Devices Market Share Analysis by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Orthopedic Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Israeli Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Orthopedic Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Saudi Arabian Orthopedic Devices Market by Device
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Orthopedic Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Orthopedic Devices Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Orthopedic Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Device Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Middle East Orthopedic Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 121: African Orthopedic Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Orthopedic Devices Market in Africa by Device Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: African Orthopedic Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 199
