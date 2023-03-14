The Global Orthopedic Device Market is forecast to grow by $12.11 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Orthopedic Device Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the orthopedic device market and is forecast to grow by $12.11 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period.

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Device Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588335/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the orthopedic device market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by continuous advancements in orthopedic technology, increase in target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries, and growing need for minimally invasive and robot-assisted techniques.



The orthopedic device market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Spine

• Knee

• Hip

• Extremities

• Others



By Product

• Orthopedic implants

• support devices

• Orthobiologics



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the new product launches coupled with R&D activities as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic device market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of patient-specific customized implants and emerging computer-aided surgery and 3d printing of orthopedic implants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the orthopedic device market covers the following areas:

• Orthopedic device market sizing

• Orthopedic device market forecast

• Orthopedic device market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic device market vendors that include aap Implantate AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Colfax Corp., Conmed Corp., CTL Amedica Corp., Exactech Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Ossur hf, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TriMed Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., and Nuvasive Inc. Also, the orthopedic device market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588335/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



