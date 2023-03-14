The Global Orthopedic Device Market is forecast to grow by $12.11 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Orthopedic Device Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the orthopedic device market and is forecast to grow by $12.11 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period.

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Device Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588335/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the orthopedic device market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by continuous advancements in orthopedic technology, increase in target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries, and growing need for minimally invasive and robot-assisted techniques.

The orthopedic device market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Spine
• Knee
• Hip
• Extremities
• Others

By Product
• Orthopedic implants
• support devices
• Orthobiologics

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the new product launches coupled with R&D activities as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic device market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of patient-specific customized implants and emerging computer-aided surgery and 3d printing of orthopedic implants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the orthopedic device market covers the following areas:
• Orthopedic device market sizing
• Orthopedic device market forecast
• Orthopedic device market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading orthopedic device market vendors that include aap Implantate AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Colfax Corp., Conmed Corp., CTL Amedica Corp., Exactech Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Ossur hf, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TriMed Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., and Nuvasive Inc. Also, the orthopedic device market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588335/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Fox News Anchor Finally Allowed To Discuss Dominion Lawsuit On Air

    “MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz called the $1.6 billion defamation case a “major test of the First Amendment.”

  • McDonald’s Canada chef reveals truth about Chicken Big Mac: Why ‘unique challenge’ took 2 years

    A Toronto-based chef reveals the truth about how he created the Chicken Big Mac -- and why it took 2 years.

  • Venezuela to ship fuel to Cuba on US-blacklisted supertanker

    Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA on Monday was loading a supertanker with crude and fuel for Cuba, maritime documents showed, an unusually large volume to help its political ally overcome an energy crisis with repeated blackouts. Several big electrical outages this year have left many in Cuba concerned about power supplies this summer, when residents crank up air conditioning to stay cool in the Caribbean heat. Cuban officials have blamed the intermittent power on difficulties processing heavy sour Cuban crude and fuel shortages on the island, which depends heavily on imports from Venezuela, for hobbling power generation.

  • Kia, Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota among 347,000 cars under recall: Check recalls here

    Kia issued a massive recall for 189,000 new K5 vehicles over an airbag issue. Other manufacturers with recalls include Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Foreign nurses out $24,000 — and left with no recourse — after job offers in N.L. disappear

    Joy Thompson has a dream of reuniting her family and having her daughters finally join her in Canada. Thompson came here in 2004 as a domestic worker to help support her children and put them through school back in the Philippines. "If I did not go out of my country, there's nothing for them. There's nothing for us," she said. Thompson saw her children occasionally over the years. Her son, also a nurse, works in Yellowknife. When Thompson's boss introduced her to the owners of a Toronto-based em

  • China to raise retirement age to deal with aging population - media

    China is planning to raise its retirement age gradually and in phases to cope with the country's rapidly aging population, the state-backed Global Times said on Tuesday, citing a senior expert from China's Ministry of Human Resources. Jin Weigang, president of the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security Sciences, said China was eyeing a "progressive, flexible and differentiated path to raising the retirement age", meaning that it would be delayed initially by a few months, which would be subsequently increased.

  • Manitoba premier's failure to disclose property sales inadvertent, judge rules

    WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge has ruled that Premier Heather Stefanson failed to disclose the sale of three properties as required by conflict of interest legislation. However, Justice Anne Turner says there will be no penalty because the failure was inadvertent and did not give the premier any financial advantage. The court case centred on a corporation that Stefanson held shares in and that sold two apartment complexes and a storage facility. Stefanson filed forms under the conflict of interest

  • Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday. An announcement of the plan reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal is expected as soon as Tuesday, and the list prices for 78 planes would total nearly $37 billion. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will both be acquiring Boeing 787s, the source said.

  • Flair Airlines disruptions shake public's confidence in Canadian low-cost airlines

    Flair Airlines had four of its planes seized after overdue payments, disrupting flights for customers and shaking public confidence on the future of low-cost carriers in Canada. Touria Izri looks at the fallout from the mishap, and what it could mean for Canadians looking to save money on air travel in the future.

  • UPDATE 2-US natgas futures jump 7% on rising flows to LNG export plants

    The gas market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts. Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was on track to pull in 1.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 0.7 bcfd on Sunday, according to data provider Refinitiv. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

  • Big Oil Is Flush With Cash, But Doesn’t Know Where To Spend it

    Big oil has raked in a ton of cash in 2022, but remains cautious to spend that money on new projects as uncertainty looms large

  • These CBD Lubes Make for Less Painful and More Satisfying Sex, Per Experts

    Let’s start with personal lubricants in general: Even if you don’t have problems with vaginal dryness or pain during sex, extra moisture can make sex more fun. Among other more romantic and esoteric things, “Sex is basically applied friction for pleasure, and lubrication can facilitate smoother interaction,” says Brandye Wilson-Manigat, M.D., an OB-GYN in Pasadena, California. You may generate your own wetness just fine, but “using a lube can change the sensation and will usually up the pleasure factor,” she adds.

  • China battery giant CATL's $5 billion Swiss listing delayed amid Beijing regulatory concerns - sources

    Chinese battery giant CATL's plan to raise at least $5 billion in Swiss global depository receipts (GDR) has been delayed as Beijing regulators raise concerns over the large scale of the offering, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The world's largest battery maker, formally known as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), had expected to receive a green light for the listing in Zurich from the Chinese securities regulator by the end of January, said one of the sources. The delay has come to light a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL that he had mixed feelings about its status as the biggest player in a soaring business tracking the rise of electric vehicles around the world.

  • N. Myrtle Beach police officers could be in court over business monopoly fight

    The witness list has been released in a federal lawsuit pitting a family-run beach rental company against the city over claims of antitrust violations

  • China’s Economic Upswing May Not Boost Oil Prices

    Forecasters are positive about crude oil following the reopening of China’s economy, but there’s reason to believe that crude demand growth will disappoint

  • Big changes at the top of Nike as the company shakes up its technology, diversity, Asia, and women's departments

    Nike organization changes include Ratnakar Lavu out as tech lead and new roles and responsibilities for Amy Montagne, Deepak Arora, and Ryan Fusselman.

  • Boeing expected to land mega deal with Saudi Arabia

    Boeing scores a key deal with Saudi Arabia.

  • 67% of Americans Haven’t Taken This Key Retirement Step — Have You?

    Retirement is a critical time in one's life, and, hopefully, a long-lasting one. Preparing for it is key, but how prepared are most Americans? According to the State of Retirement study by Retirable,...

  • Lawsuit alleges former Sumner basketball coach sexually abused and harassed minor

    The child’s family filed the lawsuit in February. Another family filed a similar lawsuit against the former basketball coach in October.