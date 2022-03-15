Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Breg, Colfax and Ottobock Among Others

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and back pain are expected to drive the global orthopedic braces and supports market growth.

The orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

Based on product, KBS accounted for the highest revenue share of over 36% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021

Based on distribution channel, SOOC accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 38% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021

Segmentation by Product

  • Knee Braces & Supports (KBS)

  • Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports (FABS)

  • Spine, Neck & Hip Braces & Supports (SNHBS)

  • Hand Braces & Supports (HBS)

Segmentation by Type

  • Soft & Elastic

  • Hard & Rigid

  • Hinged

Segmentation by Application

  • Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation (TPOR)

  • Preventive Care & Compression Therapy (PCCT)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Speciality Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics (SOOC)

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Offline Pharmacies & Retailer (OPR)

  • E-Commerce

Geographical Analysis

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America dominated the orthopedic braces & supports market with the highest share.

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • APAC

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

Vendor Analysis

The global orthopedic braces & supports market is characterized by the presence of many international, regional, and local vendors.

Key Vendors

  • Breg

  • Colfax

  • DeRoyal Industries

  • Bauerfeind

  • Ottobock

  • Ossur

  • Tynor Orthotics Private Limited (Tynor)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • 3M

  • Advanced Orthopaedics

  • ALCARE

  • ORTEC

  • Frank Stubbs Company

  • McDavid

  • Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber

  • Medi

  • Thuasne Group

  • Mueller Sports Medicine

  • Trulife

  • Dynatronics

  • Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

  • Orthosys

  • UNITED MEDICARE

  • Elite Orthopaedics

  • Anatomical Concepts

  • Allard USA

  • Hebei Denovo Medical Device Company

  • Vissco Rehabilitation Aids

  • BraceAbility

Report Includes
1. The analysis of global orthopedic braces & supports market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global orthopedic braces & supports market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the orthopedic braces & supports market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Musculoskeletal Disorders Statistics
7.1.2 Who Rehabilitation Program
7.1.3 Role of Orthopedic Braces & Supports in Orthopedic Diseases Treatment

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Development of Custom-Fit, 3D-Printed Orthopedic Braces
8.2 Continuous Product Commercialization
8.3 Launch of Competitive Bidding Programs for Ots Braces & Supports

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases
9.2 Popularity of Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces
9.3 Paradigm Shift Toward Outpatient Orthopedic Care

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Alternative Approaches Toward Pain Management
10.2 Limited Patient Qualification & Clinical Evidence for Braces & Supports
10.3 Lack of Product Differentiation Coupled With Pricing Pressure

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Insights by Geography
11.2.2 Insights by Product
11.2.3 Insights by Type
11.2.4 Insights by Application
11.2.5 Insights by Distribution Channel
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Knee Braces & Supports
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Knee Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation
12.5 Spine, Neck & Back Braces & Supports
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Spine, Neck & Back Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation
12.6 Hand Braces & Supports
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Hand Braces & Supports: Geography Segmentation

13 Braces & Suport Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Soft & Elastic
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Soft & Elastic: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Hard & Rigid
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Hard & Rigid: Geography Segmentation
13.5 Hinged
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Hinged: Geography Segmentation

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation: Geography Segmentation
14.4 Preventive Care & Compression Therapy
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Preventive Care & Compression Therapy: Geography Segmentation

15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Specialty Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Specialty Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics: Geography Segmentation
15.4 Hospital Pharmacies
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Hospital Pharmacies: Geography Segmentation
15.5 Offline Pharmacies & Retailers
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Offline Pharmacies & Retailers: Geography Segmentation
15.6 E-Commerce
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 E-Commerce: Geography Segmentation

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

17 North America

18 Europe

19 APAC

20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
22.2.1 Bauerfeind
22.2.2 Breg
22.2.3 Colfax
22.2.4 Deroyal Industries
22.2.5 Ossur
22.2.6 Ottobock
22.2.7 Tynor

23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Breg
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities
23.2 Colfax
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.2.3 Key Strategies
23.2.4 Key Strengths
23.2.5 Key Opportunities
23.3 Deroyal Industries
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.3.3 Key Strategies
23.3.4 Key Strengths
23.3.5 Key Opportunities
23.4 Bauerfeind
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.4.3 Key Strategies
23.4.4 Key Strengths
23.4.5 Key Opportunities
23.5 Ottobock
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.5.3 Key Strategies
23.5.4 Key Strengths
23.5.5 Key Opportunities
23.6 Ossur
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Product Offerings
23.6.3 Key Strategies
23.6.4 Key Strengths
23.6.5 Key Opportunities
23.7 Tynor
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 Product Offerings
23.7.3 Key Strategies
23.7.4 Key Strengths
23.7.5 Key Opportunities

24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 3M
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 Advanced Orthopaedics
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 Alcare
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 Ortec
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 Frank Stubbs Company
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 Mcdavid
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 Weber Orthopedic Lp. Dba Hely & Weber
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 Medi
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 Thuasne Group
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 Mueller Sports Medicine
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 Trulife
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 Dynatronics
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 Lohmann & Rauscher
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 Orthosys
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 United Medicare
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 Elite Orthopaedics
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 Anatomical Concepts
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 Allard Usa
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 Hebei Denovo Medical Device
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 Vissco Rehabilitation Aids
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
24.21 Braceability
24.21.1 Business Overview
24.21.2 Product Offerings

25 Report Summary

26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7tosq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.