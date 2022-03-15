Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Breg, Colfax and Ottobock Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and back pain are expected to drive the global orthopedic braces and supports market growth.



The orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period.



Segmentation Analysis

Based on product, KBS accounted for the highest revenue share of over 36% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021



Based on distribution channel, SOOC accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 38% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021



Segmentation by Product

Knee Braces & Supports (KBS)

Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports (FABS)

Spine, Neck & Hip Braces & Supports (SNHBS)

Hand Braces & Supports (HBS)

Segmentation by Type

Soft & Elastic

Hard & Rigid

Hinged

Segmentation by Application

Treatment & Post-Operative Rehabilitation (TPOR)

Preventive Care & Compression Therapy (PCCT)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Speciality Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics (SOOC)

Hospital Pharmacies

Offline Pharmacies & Retailer (OPR)

E-Commerce

Geographical Analysis

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America dominated the orthopedic braces & supports market with the highest share.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Vendor Analysis

The global orthopedic braces & supports market is characterized by the presence of many international, regional, and local vendors.



Key Vendors

Breg

Colfax

DeRoyal Industries

Bauerfeind

Ottobock

Ossur

Tynor Orthotics Private Limited (Tynor)

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

Advanced Orthopaedics

ALCARE

ORTEC

Frank Stubbs Company

McDavid

Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber

Medi

Thuasne Group

Mueller Sports Medicine

Trulife

Dynatronics

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

Orthosys

UNITED MEDICARE

Elite Orthopaedics

Anatomical Concepts

Allard USA

Hebei Denovo Medical Device Company

Vissco Rehabilitation Aids

BraceAbility

Report Includes

1. The analysis of global orthopedic braces & supports market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global orthopedic braces & supports market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the orthopedic braces & supports market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



