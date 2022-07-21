Global Oriental Sauce Market Currently Accounts For A Valuation Of US$ 12.7 Billion And Is Expected To Reach US$ 22 Billion By The End Of 2032; Finds Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Rising Application of Oriental Sauces in Different Cuisines to Fulfil Consumers’ Cravings for Spicy & Bold Flavors Driving Market Expansion”

United States, Rockville MD, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of oriental sauces are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032. Global demand for oriental sauces is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Customers are becoming more conscious of the food options available to them and are worried about the food's origin to maintain their health. More people are cutting out unhealthy foods from their diets and opting for soy sauces with clean labels that don't include artificial preservatives.
In particular, increasing appetite for oriental flavors among Generation X and millennials is expected to ensure the sustainability of the oriental sauce market. The discriminating palate of this population with cravings for spicy and bold flavors is satiated by Asian cuisine, driving the demand for oriental sauces.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for Brochure at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=738

Key Takeways From Market Study Report –

  • North America holds for 29.2% share of the global oriental sauce market due to the growing usage of oriental sauces in packaged foods and food service industries.

  • Europe accounts for 23.3% share of the global market.

  • Sales of oriental sauces through online channels are expected to rise at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

  • Buoyancy in the restaurant industry and extensive restaurant chains of Asian cuisine are set to drive the oriental sauce market.

  • The growth of the global oriental sauce market is projected to be influenced by macro- as well as micro-economic factors.

  • Rising Implementation of Food Processing and Preservation Technologies Boosting Demand for Oriental Sauces

  • Growing Usage Of Oriental Sauces In Packaged Foods & Customers' Growing Interest In Diverse Cuisines Driving Market Growth In North America & Europe

What Key Dynamics may Start-ups Profit from?

“New Entrants Concentrating on Creation of Innovative and Nutrient-dense Oriental Sauces”

New companies are concentrating on the creation of innovative and nutrient-dense oriental sauces to keep up with the current demand. New entrants are focusing on research and development (R&D) initiatives to maintain the emphasis on flavor and innovations in oriental sauces.

  • Zhong Sauce was introduced by California-based startup Fly By Jing. It is inspired by the well-known, traditional Chengdu street snack Zhong Dumplings. It is simultaneously highly tasty and adaptable since it is sour, salty, smoky, and flavorful. With the best handmade sauces, condiments, and dressing, Fly By Jing aims to increase the variety of natural foods.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Oriental Sauce Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=738

Which Sales Channel is Gaining Huge Market Attention?

“Easy Availability of Oriental Sauces through Multiple Online Channels Boosting Market Demand

On the basis of the sales channel, the oriental sauce market is segmented into online and offline.

With the improved packaging solutions, different flavors of oriental sauces are available in local retail stores as well as super stores. e-Commerce is an important factor that has increased exposure to different oriental sauces in the world population.

Due to the easy availability of oriental sauces through multiple online channels, these Asian flavors are accessible to most consumers, which, in turn, has intensified the demand for oriental sauces.

Competitive Landscape

Most food giants that manufacture a variety of oriental sauces have penetrated their roots in the global market while satisfying the demand of a range of consumers. Consumers' taste preferences are evolving today, and they are searching for sauces that are flavorful, healthful, and have a long shelf life.

To maintain and enhance the flavor of sauces, oriental sauce manufacturers are putting efforts into developing new products with low pH levels. Global market expansion will be aided by a fast, continuous rise in consumer living standards and ongoing technological advancements.

For instance,

  • Virosco, a Russian food company that manufactures condiments and preservatives, launched a new packaging design for its soy sauce brand Dynasty Shen. This new packaged sauce features authentic Japanese food such as sesame-coated chicken, fiery beef, and sushi.

Key Segments Covered in Oriental Sauce Industry Research

Oriental Sauce Market by Type

  • Soy Sauces

  • XO Sauces

  • Black Bean Sauces

  • Duck Plum Sauces

  • Hoisin Sauces

  • Teriyaki Sauces

Oriental Sauce Market by Sales Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Oriental Sauce Market by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=738

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverage Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food and beverage team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the food and beverage domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain-

Dairy Stabilizers Market - Dairy Stabilizers Market By Type (Natural Gums, Pectin, Agar, Starch, Gelatin), By End Use (Cheese, Frozen Dairy Products, Cream, Yogurt, Beverages), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Functional Dairy Ingredients Market - Functional Dairy Ingredients Market Analysis, By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Type (Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Oils & Fatty Acids, Probiotics & Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Fibers, Hydrocolloids), By Source (Animal-based, Plant-based), By End Use (Whole Milk, Confectionery, Yogurt, Cheese, Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream, Baby Foods, Beverages, Butter) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Gluten-Free Bread Market - Gluten-Free Bread Market Analysis, By Product Type (Vegan, Kosher, Keto, Multigrain), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Liquid Jaggery Market - Liquid Jaggery Market Analysis, By Source (Sugarcane, Date Palms), By Processing Type (Natural, Refined, Others), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Malt Beverage Market - Malt Beverage Market By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect, Online), By Product (Health Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Energy Drinks), By End Use (HoReCa, Beverage Industry, Food Industry), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Nutritional Yeast Market - Nutritional Yeast Market Analysis, By Product Type (Inactive Dry Yeast, Fortified Yeast, Revivable Yeast), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Powder, Flakes, Tablets, Capsules), By Application (Food & Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Feed), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) - Global Market 2022 to 2032

Upcycled Ingredients Market - Upcycled Ingredients Market Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Upcycled Starch, Upcycled Proteins/Powders, Upcycled Flour, Upcycled Dietary Fiber, Upcycled Ethanol, Upcycled Oils, Upcycled Vitamins, Upcycled Electrolytes, Upcycled Antioxidants, Upcycled Minerals), By Source (Plant-based, Animal-based), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed & Pet Food) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Algae Products Market - Algae Products Market By Product (Hydrocolloids, Carotenoids & Pigments, Antioxidants, Lipids, Proteins), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals, Animal & Aquaculture Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Sale Channel (Direct, Indirect, Online), By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Nutritional Yeast Market - Nutritional Yeast Market Analysis, By Product Type (Inactive Dry Yeast, Fortified Yeast, Revivable Yeast), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Powder, Flakes, Tablets, Capsules), By Application (Food & Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Feed), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline) - Global Market 2022 to 2032

Camel Milk Market - Camel Milk Market By Product Form (Fresh, Frozen, Freeze-dried), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By End User (Households, Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Packaging (PET Bottles, Carton Packs, Pouches), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canada's Arop runs fastest time of rough-and-tumble 800 heats at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. — Marco Arop watched in shock as Canadian teammate Brandon McBride crashed in his rough-and-tumble heat of the 800 metres. Running minutes later, Arop's biggest concern was just to stay on his feet. The 23-year-old from Edmonton recorded the fastest time of the 800 heats at the world track and field championships on Wednesday — despite running much of the race out in Lane 2. "I was just trying to avoid a collision," Arop said. "I saw Brandon in the previous heat, and I was just tryi

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ