Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Is Expected to Reach USD 849.7 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Organic Food and Beverages Market by Organic Food (Organic Dairy Products, Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry, and Organic Frozen & Processed Foods), By Organic Beverages (Organic Coffee & Tea, Organic Non-Dairy Products, Organic Beer & Wine, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Internet Retailing), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global organic food and beverages market is expected to grow from USD 255.2 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 849.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.42% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Significant growth is expected in the sales of organic food and beverages as a result of the change in the purchasing behaviour of the consumers. Consumers now demand clean label products and are keen on gaining knowledge about the ingredients used in the product and at what levels. This interest in scrutinizing the ingredients used in the food and beverages and has prompted an increase in the sales of organic food and beverages which are clean label products. The consumers have grown health conscious and as a result of which the manufacturers are focusing on introducing natural fruit ingredients with no added sugar in their food and beverages products.

Organic food and beverages consist of natural and organic ingredients that are cultivated in compliance with organic farming standards. These products are free of any synthetic chemicals such as pesticides, fertilizers and are rich in nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, iron, magnesium, and phosphorous. Organic food and beverages are also rich in antioxidants and can improve the overall health of consumers. Health-conscious consumers are mindful of the harmful effects of contaminants in food and thus promoted organic farming. The government in some parts of the world has also issued certain guidelines prohibiting the use of pesticides, chemicals, growth hormones and other synthetic chemicals in the cultivation of organic food.

The factors driving the growth of the market are the aversion to consumption of products with synthetic and chemical ingredients and instead, consumers prefer to consume natural ingredients, despite the price difference. The increased purchasing power of the consumers, an increase in the number of diet centers that propagate the use of organic food and beverage has driven the sales of the market significantly. The factors restraining the market are the surge in the prices of organic food and beverages; high cost of production and operations, shorter shelf-life has put a hamper on the growth of the market. Increasing investments in R&D to develop organic techniques and government policies open up a lot of opportunities for the development of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the industry are Whole Foods Market Inc., General Mills, Inc., Everest, Cargill, Inc., WhiteWave Foods, DANONE, United Natural Foods Incorporated, Hain Celestial Group, Dole Food Company, Inc., Dean Foods, Amul, The Hershey Company, Louis Dreyfus Holding BV, Arla Foods, Inc., Nature's Path Foods, Newman's Own, Inc., and Amy's Kitchen.

Organic Fruits & Vegetables segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020

Based on organic food, the global organic food and beverages market is segmented into organic dairy products, organic fruits & vegetables, organic meat, fish & poultry, and organic frozen & processed foods. The organic fruits & vegetable segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the rising inclination of the consumers to consume only those products which come directly from the farm which are in compliance with the organic farming techniques and do not use any chemicals. Consumers have become more aware of the advantages of organic food when compared to conventional foods.

Organic Non-Dairy products segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35% in the year 2020

Based on organic beverages, the global organic food and beverages market is segmented into organic coffee & tea, organic non-dairy products, organic beer & wine, and others. The organic non-dairy products segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35% in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of vegan culture and due to the low-fat content in the non-dairy products. Organic coffee & tea is growing with the fastest CAGR due to the rise in the economic conditions, there is an increase in the consumption of flavoured tea and organic coffee, all across the world.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42% in the year 2020

Based on the distribution channel, the global organic food and beverages market is segmented into convenience stores, specialist stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and internet retailing. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42% in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the number of supermarkets/hypermarkets and how they showcase a wide range of items belonging to different segments and have reserved a separate section for the organic food and beverages market.

Regional Segment of Organic Food and Beverages Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global organic food and beverages market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39% in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the change in the dietary patterns and advancements of organic farming techniques to cater to the demand for organic food due to the alarming rate of diseases. Europe held a dominant position in the market due to changing lifestyles and product innovation. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to an increase in the disposable income of the consumers and large exports from developed regions such as North America and Europe.

