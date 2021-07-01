Global Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Report 2021-2028

Dublin, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Milk, Dark), Product (Molded Bars, Chips & Bites), Distribution Channel (Online, Super/Hypermarkets), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic chocolate confectionery market size is expected to reach USD 1,397.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8%

Increasing preference for organic food products is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Rapid consumerism and rising disposable income levels are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, several market players have introduced strategies for branding their chocolate confectionery in novel ways, such as organic versions.



This has also resulted in the growing consumption of these items, especially dark chocolate. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. A large number of consumers prefer buying organic chocolate confectioneries from hypermarkets & supermarkets due to the shopping experience offered by these stores. Physical verification of these items, as well as expert assistance, is a significant factor in the development of this distribution channel.



The milk chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue in 2020. Milk chocolate bars are becoming increasingly common in cooking and baking. Milk chocolate is a popular ingredient in a variety of cakes, pastries, and confections. It has a creamier texture and flavor than other chocolate varieties, thus, it is preferred over other chocolate varieties. The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players.

Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Report Highlights

Europe is expected to register the fastest growth rate during forecast years

This growth is credited to the easy availability of artisanal chocolates and constant innovations with consistent product quality

The chips & bites segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during forecast years

Supermarkets/hypermarkets platform held the largest market share in 2020 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Boxed

5.3. Molded Bars

5.4. Chips & Bites

5.5. Truffles & Cups



Chapter 6. Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Milk

6.3. Dark

6.4. White



Chapter 7. Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.3. Online

7.4. Others



Chapter 8. Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Pascha Chocolate Co.

Theo Chocolate, Inc.

Rococo Chocolates London Limited

Pana Organic

Original Beans

Doisy And Dam

Green and Black's

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Love Cocoa

Daylesford Organic Limited

K'UL CHOCOLATE

Seed & Bean

Taza Chocolate

Alter Eco

Equal Exchange Coop.

