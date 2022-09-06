Global Organ Transplant Market Report 2022: Rising Need for Innovative Tissue Transplantation Products and Organ Transplantation to Treat Organ Failure Propelling Sector

Global Organ Transplant Market

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organ Transplant Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A major element driving market expansion is the rising need for innovative tissue transplantation products and organ transplantation to treat organ failure. Organ failure can be caused by several reasons, including severe trauma, poor eating habits, excessive alcohol intake, poisoning, blood loss, drug misuse, and other acute disorders.

Diabetes and high blood pressure, for example, are the most common causes of end-stage kidney disease, which requires a renal transplant or dialysis to keep a patient alive. The need for tissue and organ transplantation, particularly kidney, heart, liver, and lungs transplantation, is quite high worldwide. In 2019, around 122,913 people were waiting for organ transplants in the United States, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The market is also being boosted by the launch of technologically improved products and an increase in the number of tissue banks. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, 43,201 people in the US were waiting for kidney transplants in 2019, although only 23,401 kidney transplants were carried out.

Furthermore, recipients are prescribed potent immunosuppressive medicines following transplantation surgery, increasing their susceptibility to infectious infections as their immunity is reduced. Technological advancements in novel transplant products and methods by biotechnology and medical device companies and rising healthcare spending are expected to boost the market.

Another factor driving the market is an increase in the prevalence of acute diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure that lead to end-stage renal disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population will exceed 2 billion by 2050. Liver, lung and kidney failures, cardiovascular illnesses, and other conditions are becoming increasingly common as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

This is a significant factor driving organ care product demand. Cirrhosis is the eleventh largest cause of death globally, and liver cancer is the sixteenth leading cause of death, according to the European Association for the Study of Liver.

However, limitations, such as a scarcity of organ donors for transplantation and high costs, are projected to limit market expansion. The need for organ care is being hampered by the high expense of therapy. The lengthy clearance process for novel organ care products hinders the organ care market's growth.

The market's expansion is being hampered by a scarcity of trained specialists in the organ care system. Transplanting a human organ is a very sophisticated surgery requiring outstanding abilities. Because there are so few surgeons in this field who can perform these types of procedures, the cost of this procedure is extremely high.

This aspect can potentially stifle the expansion of the organ transplantation market significantly. Furthermore, the number of organ donors is insignificant compared to the number of persons who require such organs. Another key aspect that may stymie the expansion of the organ transplantation market is the rising incidence of organ failure.

Market Segmentation:
By Product Type

  • Organ preservation solutions

  • Transplant diagnostics

  • Tissue products

  • Others

By Organ Type

  • Heart

  • Intestine

  • Kidney

  • Liver

  • Lung

  • Pancreas

By End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Transplant Centers

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. GLOBAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6. GLOBAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT MARKET, BY ORGAN TYPE

7. GLOBAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT MARKET, BY END-USERS

8. GLOBAL ORGAN TRANSPLANT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • OrganOx Limited

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

  • Pfizer

  • Organ Assist B.V.

  • Paragonix Technologies Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Preservation Solution Inc.

  • Water Medical System LLC

  • Sanofi S.A

  • XVIVO Perfusion AB

  • Bridge to Life Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cxozd

