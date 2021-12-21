Global Organ-on-Chip (OOC) Market 2020-2030 with Annual Revenue Insights by Offering, Organ Type, Material, Application, End-user, and Region

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organ-on-Chip Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organ-on-chip market will reach $420.6 million by 2030, growing by 33.5% annually over 2020-2030, owing to the rising use of organ-on-a-chip (OOC) in early detection of drug toxicity, increasing demand for personalized medicine, the emergence of OOC as an alternative to animal testing, the significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 83 figures, this 160-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global organ-on-chip market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global organ-on-chip market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Organ Type, Material, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)

Chips

Service

Based on Organ Type (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)

Liver-on-a-Chip

Heart-on-a-Chip

Lung-on-a-Chip

Kidney-on-a-Chip

Brain-on-a-Chip

Skin-on-a-Chip

Vessels-on-a-Chip

Other Organ Types

Based on Material (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)

Polymers

Glass

Silicon

Based on Application (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Other Applications

Based on End User (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Organ Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

AxoSim Inc.

BiomimX SRL

Cherry Biotech

CN Bio Innovations, Ltd.

Emulate Inc.

Hurel Corporation

InSphero AG

Kirkstall, Ltd.

MIMETAS BV

Nortis Inc.

Organovo, Inc.

SynVivo, Inc.

Tara Biosystems Inc.

TissUse GmbH

