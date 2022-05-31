Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market Report 2022-2030: Flexible Dosage Forms Along with Patient-Complaint Formulation will Drive the Market Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analysis of the oral solid dosage excipients market aims at quantifying the consumption and analyzing the impact of key disruptive, transformative, and competitive trends across the value chain to present a forecast from 2022 to 2030. The study includes the analysis of the oral solid dosage excipients market based on key product types, sub-types, and geographies.



This research service analyzes the global oral solid dosage excipients market, covering North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). It details global and regional trends, market drivers and restraints and focuses on the oral solid dosage excipients used to formulate various drugs.

The study includes the oral solid dosage excipients analysis based on key product segments of binders & fillers, coatings, disintegrants, glidants & lubricants, solubilizers, surfactants & emulsifiers, and others. It further quantifies the consumption of key sub-types within each of these product segments.



Expanding patient base and the need to develop targeted and effective therapies will drive market growth in the forecast period. Demand for patient-compliant drugs, such as orally disintegrating or rapidly disintegrating drugs, specifically for the aged population, has increased. It led to a surge in demand for excipients adaptable for such drugs.

In addition, the growth in the end-use industry magnified by the trends, such as increasing chronic illnesses, rapidly aging population coupled with rising healthcare spending, and growing demand for multifunctional excipients, are estimated to drive market growth in the near future.



On the other hand, with an increasing number of pharmaceutical formulators using technologies to improve drug manufacturing efficiency, such as continuous manufacturing instead of batch manufacturing, the need for novel excipients is expected to rise over the forecast period.



The oral solid dosage excipients market has various global and regional participants. Companies focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, with the expansion of product portfolios across geographies being a key growth strategy. Expanding the co-processed and multifunctional excipients portfolio remains a key area of focus.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Scope of Analysis

Growth Environment - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Definitions

Market Definitions - Binders and Fillers

Market Definitions - Coatings

Market Definitions - Disintegrants

Key Competitors

Forecast Assumptions - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Pharmaceutical Industry - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Trends in Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Excipients - Definition

Regulatory Landscape - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Value Chain - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Growth Drivers for Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Growth Driver Analysis for Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Growth Restraints for Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Growth Restraint Analysis for Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Key Growth Metrics for Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Revenue Forecast - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Oral Solid Dosage Excipient

Revenue Forecast by Region - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Net Compound Annual Growth Rate - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Competitive Environment - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Competitive Landscape - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Competitive Benchmarking - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Oral Solid Dosage Excipients

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Binders & Fillers

Key Growth Metrics for Binders and Fillers

Revenue Forecast - Binders and Fillers

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Binders and Fillers

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Sugar Sub-segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Binders and Fillers

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Coatings

Key Growth Metrics for Coatings

Revenue Forecast - Coatings

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Coatings

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Coatings

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Disintegrants

Key Growth Metrics for Disintegrants

Revenue Forecast - Disintegrants

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Disintegrants

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Disintegrants

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Disintegrants

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Glidants & Lubricants

Key Growth Metrics for Glidants and Lubricants

Revenue Forecast - Glidants and Lubricants

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Glidants and Lubricants

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Solubilizers, Surfactants, and Emulsifiers

Key Growth Metrics for Solubilizers, Surfactants, and Emulsifiers

Revenue Forecast - Solubilizers, Surfactants, and Emulsifiers

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Solubilizers, Surfactants, and Emulsifiers

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others

Key Growth Metrics for Others (Chelating Agents, Colors, and Flavors)

Revenue Forecast - Others (Chelating Agents, Colors, and Flavors)

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type - Others (Chelating Agents, Colors, and Flavors)

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: An Independent Approval Pathway for Development of Novel Excipients will Augment Industry Growth

Growth Opportunity 2: The Rising Use of Multifunctional Excipients in Direct Compression will Support Oral Solid Dosage Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Use of Solubility-enhancing Excipients Will Support Industry Growth

11. Next Steps

