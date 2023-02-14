The Global Optical Network Hardware Market is forecast to grow by $6074.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Optical Network Hardware Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the optical network hardware market and is forecast to grow by $6074.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Network Hardware Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793437/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the optical network hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing mobile data traffic, high demand for data centers, and development of 5G network.

The optical network hardware market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Broadband infrastructure
• Fiber optic network
• Datacenter
• Smart cities

By Application
• WDM
• SONET/SDH

By Geography
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the emerging new age technologies and their requirements scaling business opportunities for optical network hardware market as one of the prime reasons driving the optical network hardware market growth during the next few years. Also, essential developments in cables and development of smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the optical network hardware market covers the following areas:
• Optical network hardware market sizing
• Optical network hardware market forecast
• Optical network hardware market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical network hardware market vendors that include Adtran Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, ALE International, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., E.C.I. NETWORKS INC., Ekinops SA, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., II-VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Padtec Holding S.A., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tejas Network Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Also, the optical network hardware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793437/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • J.D. Irving Ltd. and N.B. Power clash as rate hearings get underway

    A scheduled nine-day hearing into N.B. Power's request for an 8.9 per cent rate increase has begun in front of the Energy and Utilities Board, and an intense early grilling from a lawyer representing one of its largest customers suggests it could be a long two weeks. Nancy Rubin, counsel for J.D. Irving Ltd, criticized pay and performance at the utility and suggested N.B. Power acting president Lori Clark was delivering rehearsed statements instead of answering questions — all in the first few m

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Warren Buffett owns a little-known stock portfolio worth nearly $6 billion. These are the portfolio's top 10 stock holdings.

    The portfolio is managed by New England Asset Management, which was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 1998 through its $22 billion General Re buyout.

  • China is ramping up Russian oil imports and Beijing could greenlight even more volumes

    Chinese firms could get the go-ahead from Beijing to ramp up purchases by 500,000 barrels this year to about 2.2 million barrels, per Energy Aspects.

  • Toyota founder's son, who led global growth, dies at 97

    Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets has died. Toyoda, the company's honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement. Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.

  • China's CNPC set to seal mega Qatari LNG deal - sources

    China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is close to finalising a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the Middle Eastern exporter's massive North Field expansion project, three people with knowledge of the matter said. If sealed, this would be the second such deal between major LNG exporter Qatar and the world's no.2 LNG buyer, as Beijing looks to beef up gas supply and diversify its sources in a drive to replace coal and cut carbon emissions.

  • UPDATE 3-India aims to triple defence exports to $5 bln, sell fighter jets, choppers

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • NewMed Energy's planned floating LNG terminal to have 7 bcm capacity, says CEO

    A floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal that NewMed Energy aims to develop will have an annual capacity of 7 billion cubic metres (bcm) based on initial plans, the chief executive of the Israel-based company said on Tuesday. The multi-billion dollar terminal, for which an investment decision is expected next year, could significantly boost East Mediterranean gas exports to Europe, NewMed Chief Executive Yossi Abu told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cairo. The terminal will be built close to the platform of Israel's Leviathan gas field, Abu added.

  • Ford teams up with Chinese automakers to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live with the latest EV news from Ford.

  • Gas-hydrogen blending test for German home heating nears 30% target

    A German project aimed at boosting clean energy for home heating expects to hit a key milestone of 30% "green" energy blended with natural gas heating some households south-west of the country within weeks, the company behind the project said. The project by Netze BW is the first of its kind in Germany to supply the blended gases to households and the test site in the south-west town of Oehringen which the firm hopes could serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country. Under efforts to move away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emssions, Germany is seeking to produce "green" hydrogen which is extracted using wind and solar power via electrolysis.

  • MPs slam Liberals' 'flawed approach' to addressing oil and gas sector pollution

    MPs are questioning the federal government about its sizable investments in carbon capture following new research on the state of the technology in Canada. In question period Friday, NDP MP Laurel Collins said the Liberals’ investment in carbon capture is a “flawed approach” and a direct result of them “listening to Big Oil.” Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) — whereby climate-warming pollution is captured directly from industrial processes — is lauded by some as a key component of

  • How Retired Couples Can Earn an Extra $3,550 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

    Here’s how retired couples in Canada can make $3,550 in tax-free passive income each year with dividend investing. The post How Retired Couples Can Earn an Extra $3,550 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Retirement Savings: The Majority of Americans Think $500K Is Enough — Are They Wrong?

    It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but most Americans today don't think you actually need that much. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the...

  • Exclusive-Airbus roiled by poor start to 2023 as industrial pressure grows

    PARIS (Reuters) -The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers led by engine makers. Angered by the abrupt emergence of the last set of delays in late 2022, which derailed 2022 delivery targets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told managers last month's 33% drop in deliveries to 20 jets was another "wake-up call", they said.

  • Black developer alleges Fresno mayor deliberately thwarted his business opportunities

    Terance Frazier’s amended lawsuit says Mayor Jerry Dyer told other developers to avoid doing business with him.

  • Alcon to pay Johnson & Johnson $199 million to settle eye-laser cases

    Alcon Vision LLC will pay Johnson & Johnson's J&J Surgical Vision Inc $199 million to settle legal battles over intellectual property related to the companies' laser eye-surgery devices, Alcon said in a press release on Sunday. Alcon said the one-time payment would resolve "various worldwide intellectual property disputes" and that the companies had reached a cross-licensing agreement. Representatives for Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday on the settlement.

  • Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota founder, dies aged 97

    Shoichiro Toyoda, the son of Toyota Motor Corp founder and father of current chief executive Akio Toyoda, died on Tuesday of heart failure, the company said. Toyoda, who joined Toyota in 1952, presided over the Japanese automaker's expansion into manufacturing in the United States, the launch of the luxury Lexus brand and the Prius hybrid, and the global recognition for pioneering a new model for quality control in manufacturing. He died less than a month after his son, Akio Toyoda, 66, the third-generation of the founding family to run the automaker, announced that he was stepping down as president and would become chairman.

  • Photojournalist, news organization file lawsuit against RCMP over 2021 arrest

    VANCOUVER — Canadian photojournalist Amber Bracken and news organization the Narwhal have filed a lawsuit against the RCMP, claiming Bracken was wrongfully arrested and detained for three nights while reporting on a British Columbia pipeline dispute. The lawsuit seeks a court declaration that Bracken's constitutional rights to liberty and freedom of the press were unlawfully breached in November 2021, when police arrested her during an operation to enforce an injunction granted to the company bu