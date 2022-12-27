Global Ophthalmology PACS Market Report to 2030 - Market Players are Involved in Advancing Technologies for Ophthalmic Care Driving Growth
Ophthalmology PACS Market
Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology PACS Market, by Type, by Delivery Model, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) is a medical imaging technology used in healthcare organizations. A PACS has diverse types of data and databases, which are usually stored in different formats.
They contain demographic, images, and Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) data. Image data may be treated as objects while patient data may be stored as script.
Having access to a patient's most recent clinical pictures, medical reports, and history digitally helps speed up, enhance care and improve therapy. Digital access can advance patient safety and save healthcare facility and the patient's time and money.
PACS has four machineries which include hardware imaging machines, a secure network for the transmission and exchange of patient pictures, mobile device for viewing, processing, and interpreting images, and electronic records for storage and retrieving images and related reports.
Market Dynamics
Market players are involved in advancing technologies for ophthalmic care, which is further expected to drive the growth of the global ophthalmology PACS market over the forecast period.
For instance, on April 6, 2022, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, a medical technology company, displayed medical viewpoints from global experts whose experiences support the importance of integrating devices, data, and software applications. New integrated ophthalmic workflows allow to create a digital environment where connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence, and safe management of data are redesigned for patient care.
Updated guidelines by regulatory bodies for securing Picture Archiving and Communication System is also expected to drive the growth of the global ophthalmology PACS market over the forecast period.
For instance, in September 2019, the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) had updated guidelines for securing PACS such as improve flexibility in the network infrastructure with controlling a capability of a person trying to harm the computers device or systems of the healthcare delivery organization and controlling the unauthorized movement of files within the healthcare delivery organization by official system operators as well as it analyzes the actions and detect malware throughout the ecosystem and also NCCoE protects sensitive data. Increasing security for protecting PACS data is expected to boost the global ophthalmology PACS market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmology PACS market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global ophthalmology PACS market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Topcon Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Sonomed Escalon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EyePACS, VersaSuite, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, ScImage, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Visbion Limited
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global ophthalmology PACS market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global ophthalmology PACS market.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
302
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$201.18 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$319.17 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Overview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Type
Market Snippet, By Delivery Model
Market Snippet, By End User
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact Analysis
Regulatory Scenario
PEST Analysis
Recent Product Launch/Approval
Epidemiology
Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Ophthalmology PACS Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
Impact on Supply Chain
Impact on Research and Development
Government Initiatives
5. Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Integrated PACS
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Standalone PACS
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Delivery Model, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Cloud-Based Model
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
On-Premise Model
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Hospitals
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Specialty Clinics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
Analyst Views
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/485ecg
