Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Report 2022: Featuring Sonomed Escalon, Appasamy Associates, Nikon, DGH Technology & More

·4 min read
Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period to reach US$3.958 billion by 2026, from US$2.320 billion in 2019. The ophthalmic ultrasound system is a type of imaging system that is used to look at the anatomy and disease of the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.

The frequency of sound used in most ophthalmic ultrasound systems is between 10 and 50 MHz, which produces crisper images with greater frequency and shorter wavelength. In disorders including glaucoma, injuries, cysts, and neoplasms, the procedure is employed to obtain diagnostic information.

One of the key reasons driving the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market during the forecast period is the rising burden of eye-related diseases. Eye diseases have arisen as a potential concern to populations in many developed and developing countries. Diabetic retinopathy has been added to the priority list as the prevalence of diabetes has increased in several countries. The most common causes of visual impairment are cataracts and untreated refractive problems, and most people with impaired vision are above the age of 50.

Furthermore, during the forecasted timeframe, the market is expected to be driven by an increase in the senior population suffering from glaucoma. According to the World Health Organization, around 1.3 billion individuals experienced vision impairment in 2018, with 188.5 million having mild vision impairment, 217 million having moderate to severe vision impairment, and 36 million being blind.

Government regulations, the introduction of other advanced diagnostic techniques, and a lack of awareness about the product in emerging nations may restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

By type, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into A-scan, B-scan, pachymeter, combined scan, and ultrasound biomicroscope (UBM). With the introduction of minimally invasive procedures, A-scan was a prominent segment of the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market, owing to novel technological platforms that provided increased imaging reliability, accuracy, safety, and low post-operative pain. During the projected period, the combined scan sector is expected to rise at an exponential rate. As a result, by the end of 2026, the segment is expected to have gained significant market share. B-ccan provides a cross-sectional picture of the eye in two dimensions. It is applied to the closed eyelid's exterior.

By portability, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into portable ophthalmic ultrasound systems and standalone ophthalmic ultrasound systems. In 2018, the portable category dominated the market, and it is expected to rise at a quick CAGR over the projected period. The primary elements expected to fuel the segment's growth are an increase in preference for portable devices due to their simplicity of use and a spike in the acceptance of innovative products.

By end-users, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and others. Preference for hospitals is expected to fuel segment growth due to the availability of innovative technology and a large number of facilities available on a single site.

By geography, the global ophthalmic ultrasound systems market is segmented into five regions North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. Because of its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending, the North American region accounts for a significant share of the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a quick pace. China dominated the ophthalmic ultrasound systems market in the Asia Pacific, while India's market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projection period.

Key Market Segments

By Type

  • A-Scan

  • B-Scan

  • Combined Scan

  • Pachymeter

  • Ultrasound Bio-microscopy (UBM)

By Portability

  • Portable Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

  • Standalone Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

By End-Users

  • Hospitals

  • Ophthalmology Clinics

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

6. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY PORTABILITY

7. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END-USERS

8. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Sonomed Escalon

  • Halma

  • Appasamy Associates

  • DGH Technology Inc.

  • Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

  • Quantel Medical

  • Nikon Corporation (Optos Plc)

  • NIDEK CO

  • Micro Medical Devices, Inc.

  • MEDA Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjkrzw

