Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Reach US$1. 3 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ophthalmic Lasers estimated at US$934.

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Femtosecond Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$578.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Excimer Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.8% share of the global Ophthalmic Lasers market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Ophthalmic Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$283.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$142.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$142.6 Million by the year 2027.



- Nd:YAG Lasers Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020



- In the global Nd:YAG Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$157.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$144.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)



Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

IRIDEX Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG







CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019 to 2022

Impact on Ophthalmology Services

EXHIBIT 2: US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs

2019

EXHIBIT 3: US Glaucoma And Cataract Procedures Growth: March -

April 2020

Refractory Surgery Witnesses Surprising Increase in Patient

Interest amid COVID-19

Factors Leading to a Surge in Patient Interest

Future Directions

Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Zoom Effect for Lasik Procedures

Laser Technology: A Prelude

Ophthalmic Lasers: Definition and Scope

Market Outlook: Prevalence of Eye Diseases Backs Ophthalmic

Lasers Growth

Factors Driving Growth

Key Ophthalmic Disease Statistics

EXHIBIT 4: Prevalence of Adult Vision Impairment and Age-

Related Eye Diseases in the US

EXHIBIT 5: Global Burden of Eye Diseases (In Millions): 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage

Breakdown by Number of Cases

EXHIBIT 7: Global Population with Glaucoma and Age-Related

Macular Degeneration: 2016-2030

US Refractive Surgery Demand on Upswing despite Challenges

Posed by COVID-19

India and China Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Cost Comparison of Select Ophthalmic Surgery

Procedures - India Vs the US

Competition

EXHIBIT 9: Market Share of Leading Players in Global

Ophthalmology Lasers Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Use of Micropulse Laser Therapy for Retinal Disorders

Micropulse Laser Vs. Conventional Laser Photocoagulation

SML Therapy for DME

SML Therapy for MO

SML Therapy for CSC

Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Demand for SLT

Advances in Refractive Surgery Enable Vision Optimization for

Broader Range of Patients

Tissue Implantation

Laser-Induced Refractive Index Change

Accurate Measurements

Upcoming IOLs

Integration of Augmented Reality and Navigated Laser Systems

SMILE Grows in Popularity

Retinal Laser Technology Evolves over the Years

Selective Retinal Therapy (SRT) with Microsecond Pulses:

A Novel Approach

Femtosecond Lasers Garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes

List of FDA-Approved Lasers for LASIK and other Refractive

Correction Procedures 2013-2019

Laser Vision Correction (LVC): An Expanding Market

Laser Vision Correction - Key Benefits Ranked in the Order of

Relative Importance to Patients

Advancements in LASIK Widens Opprtunities

Myopia Control: An Expanding Opportunity

EXHIBIT 10: Number of People with Myopia and High Myopia: 2000

-2030

Glaucoma Management: A Review of Recent Developments

Retinal Rejuvenation Therapy for AMD Patients

Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery Witnesses Improved Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Cataract Procedures Worldwide (2010,

2015, 2020, & 2025) (in Millions)

Technology Advancements Augment Cataract Surgery Outcomes

Nanosecond Laser Cataract Surgery

Select Recent Innovations

Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention

Demographic Shift Drive Demand for Ophthalmic Lasers

EXHIBIT 12: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 13: World 65+ Population (In Million)

EXHIBIT 14: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries for 2020E

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth

EXHIBIT 15: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 16: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Millennials: The New Target for Laser Vision Correction

EXHIBIT 17: Percentage of Occurrence of Refractive Errors by

Age Group

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 18: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North

America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of

World

EXHIBIT 19: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Select Countries: 2019

Prices Limit Use of Lasers



