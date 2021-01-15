Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Industry

ReportLinker
·15 min read

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market to Reach $660. 1 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers estimated at US$484. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$660.

New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957584/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$217.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $142.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$142.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$117.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 223-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

  • Alcon, a Novartis Company

  • Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • KM Labs

  • Lensar, Inc.

  • Menlo Systems GmbH

  • TOPTICA Photonics AG

  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957584/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Equipment (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Equipment (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Equipment (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Consumables & Accessories (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Consumables & Accessories (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019

Table 9: Consumables & Accessories (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Refractive Surgery (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 11: Refractive Surgery (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Refractive Surgery (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Cataract Surgery (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Cataract Surgery (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Cataract Surgery (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Eye Care Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Eye Care Centers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Eye Care Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: ASCs (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: ASCs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: ASCs (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 26: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 27: United States Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: United States Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019

Table 30: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: United States Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 33: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 35: Canadian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 36: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 37: Canadian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 38: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 39: Canadian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Canadian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 41: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 42: Canadian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 45: Japanese Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 47: Japanese Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 48: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 50: Japanese Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 53: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 62: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027

Table 65: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 66: European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 68: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 74: French Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: French Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 77: French Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 79: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 80: French Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 81: French Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

GERMANY
Table 82: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 83: German Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 84: German Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: German Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 87: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: German Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 91: Italian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 92: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 93: Italian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 94: Italian Demand for Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 96: Italian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Italian Demand for Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 99: Italian Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Ophthalmic Femtosecond
Lasers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 102: United Kingdom Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 104: United Kingdom Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 105: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 107: United Kingdom Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 108: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027

Table 110: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 113: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 114: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 116: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 117: Rest of Europe Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 124: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 127: Rest of World Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 128: Rest of World Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 129: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 130: Rest of World Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 131: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of World Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Rest of World Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 134: Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 135: Rest of World Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957584/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors win ugly against Hornets to snap 2-game losing streak

    It wasn't pretty at all, but the Toronto Raptors picked up their third win of the season against the middling Charlotte Hornets.

  • Jets hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as next head coach

    The Jets have landed one of the biggest names on the coaching market.

  • 'Electric' Laine's 3-point night earns Jets OT win over Flames

    Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets started their season with a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Packers-Rams preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    It's a classic in the making as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' offense face off against Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

  • The stakes are significant if Brooklyn's all-in gamble on James Harden doesn't work

    It’s all part of how Marks’ process went from a slow build in Brooklyn to an all-in gamble via a final trade that could either go down as one of the best, or one of the worst, of all time. 

  • Can the Jets or Habs drag a big dog out of Columbus?

    A divorce between Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Blue Jackets seems imminent, and a lot of NHL teams should be jumping at the chance to acquire the star center.

  • 'They're going to be a force': Leafs coach sees brighter days ahead for Senators

    Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still planning to resume NFL career with Chiefs

    Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • With plenty of picks, Urban Meyer falling into ideal situation with Jaguars in jump to NFL

    Meyer is going into an ideal situation where he can build a team of alphas. This feels more like Jimmy Johnson taking over the Cowboys than Steve Spurrier in Washington.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Jimmy Butler isn't over the Heat's Finals loss: 'We still think that we should have won'

    "I think this year we did more than anybody thought that we would do, except for us."

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • Clemson WR Justyn Ross returning in 2021 after missing 2020 season with neck injury

    Ross caught 17 TDs across the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tigers.

  • Sources: DJ LeMahieu nearing agreement to re-sign with Yankees

    The Yankees' best player over the past two years is nearing a deal to re-sign in New York, sources tell Yahoo Sports.

  • Auckland City out of Club World Cup, cites NZ virus measures

    ZURICH — Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand have caused next month’s Club World Cup to shrink from seven teams to six. Auckland City told FIFA on Friday it could no longer represent Oceania at the tournament in Qatar because of the “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.” FIFA said the requirements in New Zealand “in relation to isolation and quarantine” go beyond the soccer body’s remit. Auckland’s absence means Qatari champion Al-Duhail will get a bye into the second round. The six-team tournament draw will be made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday. New Zealand is also working with FIFA to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia. New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has won wide acclaim for combating the pandemic. The nation of 5 million people has registered only 25 deaths because of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. FIFA also praised Qatar, which hosted the latter stages of the Asian Champions League last year. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Stone breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Ducks 5-2

    LAS VEGAS — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Robin Lehner made 20 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. The Golden Knights improved to 9-2-2 against Anaheim since they entered the league in 2017. Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas. After newest Golden Knight Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot wide, Chandler Stephenson gathered the rebound and dished to Stone, and Vegas' captain finished with a one-timer to put Vegas ahead 3-2 moments into the third period. Stone followed his goal with a stunning assist, stealing the puck in the neutral zone, fighting off a defender, and diving to poke the puck to Pacioretty, who sniped Gibson through the five-hole for a 4-2 lead. “We didn’t like how the second period felt,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “We wanted to come out in the third and take the game over. (Stone) led the way. That’s why he’s wearing the ‘C.' He has the ability to raise his level at important times, and that’s what you want your captain to do in those moments in the game.” Maxime Comtois scored Anaheim’s goals, both in the first 7:58 of the game, marking the fastest two goals by an NHL player to start a season in more than 15 years. The last NHL player to score two goals in the first eight minutes of a season was Jeremy Roenick of the Los Angeles Kings, who scored two goals in the first 4:18 on Oct. 5, 2005 in Dallas. John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks. With fans kept away due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vegas recreated as many in-game antics as it could to recreate the hyped-up atmosphere the Golden Knights are used to. Maybe it worked. Vegas scored 1:07 into the game, when Alec Martinez found Marchessault, who took the puck at the centre of the blue line, skated in, and beat Gibson over his glove to the top corner. A little more than one minute later, Ryan Reaves intercepted Hampus Lindholm’s pass behind the net and backhanded a pass between his legs to Nosek, who one-timed it past Gibson to give Vegas an early 2-0 lead. The Ducks countered when Comtois punched home a pass from Sam Steel with a one-timer as he sprawled into the crease, and scored his second of the game later in the period when captain Ryan Getzlaf kept the puck alive with a strong forecheck behind the net. Getzlaf fed Comtois, who scored from the side of the goal to tie it. “We haven’t played in nine months," Comtois said. "We just have to go back to the video room, see what went good (and) see what went wrong. We know we can play with those guys; we saw it in the first and the second, and we just have to stick to that and make sure we give it for 60 minutes.” THREE AND OUT Anaheim had won three straight season openers. UNTUCKED Tuch, who has been with the organization since its inception, finally enjoyed an opening night with the Golden Knights and celebrated with an empty netter with 14 seconds left. After starting out in the AHL in 2017, Tuch was injured for the start of the previous two seasons. THE NEW C Stone skated with the captain’s C on his jersey for the Golden Knights. It’s the first time in the four-year old franchise’s history a captain was named. Reilly Smith and Alex Pietrangelo are the team’s assistant captains. GETZ HELP Getzlaf’s assist moved him into a seventh-place tie with Nicklas Backstrom among NHL leaders in points with 927 since 2006-07. The 16-year veteran also ranks fifth in assists (667) in that same span. THE 13TH MAN Keegan Kolesar was the additional forward kept on the Golden Knights’ roster, as DeBoer decided to go with 13 forwards, five defencemen and two goaltenders. Kolesar, who had played one previous game in his career, played just 4 minutes, 36 seconds and was on the ice for both of Anaheim’s goals. WHAT’S NEXT The Ducks and Golden Knights complete a two-game series Saturday at T-Mobile Arena as part of an abridged 56-game schedule. The teams square off seven more times this season as part of a wild West Division that also includes the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Jets coach Robert Saleh's Muslim American roots can be found in Dearborn, an All-American football town

    The hiring also serves as a beacon to a community that is too often marginalized as not really American, or, even worse, as a threat to America.

  • Sabonis has 23 pts, 15 boards as Pacers down Blazers 111-87

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87 on Thursday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for Portland. The loss was costly: During the third quarter, centre Jusuf Nurkic left the court holding his right wrist and the Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture. The Trail Blazers (7-5) were playing the second of a back-to-back after winning in Sacramento 132-126 on Wednesday night. Lillard had a season-high 40 points and Portland tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers in that one. The Blazers lead the NBA in 3s but they were off against the Pacers, making just 13 of 43 (30.2%). The Pacers (8-4) were coming off a 104-95 road victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night, when Myles Turner had a season-best 22 points. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Blazers, along with four blocks. The Pacers traded Victor Oladipo to the Rockets as part of the four-team blockbuster Thursday that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn. Indiana got guard Caris LeVert from the Nets and a draft pick in the deal. Indiana led by six in the opening quarter, but the score was tied at 26 going into the second. A 12-0 run capped by Doug McDermott's layup put the Pacers up 40-28. Indiana extended its lead to 25 before going into halftime up 59-36. The Pacers outscored the Blazers 33-10 in the second period. Portland was hurt in the third when Nurkic headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his right hand. The Blazers announced he fractured his wrist, but additional details were not available. But the Blazers chipped away at Indiana's lead, pulling to 82-71 late in the quarter on Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer. TIP-INS Pacers: Sabonis has 107 double-doubles with the Pacers, one shy of tying Roy Hibbert for seventh in team history. Trail Blazers: Portland's 10 points in the second quarter were a season low. UP NEXT The Pacers were scheduled to play the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Indiana's next game is at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press