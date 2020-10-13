Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach USD 69.03 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Ophthalmic Equipment Market by Product (Vision Care Products, Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, Ophthalmic Surgical Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Settings), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Newark, NJ, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global ophthalmic equipment market is expected to grow from USD 50.06 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 69.03 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global ophthalmic equipment market is witnessing significant growth from recent years. This growth is attributed to the improvement in the healthcare sector, the growing population suffering from eye-related problems, an increase in the elderly population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders like diabetes and hypertension. The growing burden of ophthalmic diseases worldwide and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in developed and developing countries will propel the market. The patients suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes are at a high risk of diseases like cataracts and diabetic retinopathy.

Ophthalmology is defined as a branch of medical sciences that deals with the function, structure, and various eye diseases. These equipment are designed for diagnosis, monitoring, and prevention of ophthalmic disorders like cataract and glaucoma. Ophthalmic equipment is also used to improve vision like contact lenses and spectacles. These equipment cover a wide range of designs and types like contact lenses, intraocular lenses, implants, solutions, surgical instruments, and glasses. Ophthalmic devices are beneficial in preventing eye diseases or injuries and also for the diagnosis of eye conditions like cataract, stain, red eyes, night blindness, and colour blindness.

The global ophthalmic devices segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing number of infectious eye diseases, increased acceptance towards refractive surgeries, technological advancements, and improved safety profiles. The high cost of ophthalmology devices, less access to eye care products, and lack of skilled ophthalmologists will hamper the market growth. The untapped potential of emerging markets, the rising number of people with eye diseases, and increasing awareness among people will provide market growth opportunities. However, low access to eye care in low-income economies will challenge the market growth.

The key players operating in the global ophthalmic equipment market are Bausch & Lomb, HAAG STREIT, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, NIDEK, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Essilor International, STAAR Surgical, Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss, and Novartis. To gain a significant market share in the global ophthalmic equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Bausch & Lomb and Abbott Laboratories are some of the major manufacturers of ophthalmic equipment.

In March 2020, Vivity intraocular lens was launched by Alcon in Europe. This lens allows high-quality vision for patients by reducing the dependency on glasses. They are spherical and have a good quality of vision from far and medium ranges.

In February 2020, Prevent Blindness and Bausch + Lomb collaborated to raise awareness about AMD through social media and share information about AMD with the public.

Ophthalmic Surgery devices segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.6% in the year 2019

On the basis of product, the global ophthalmic equipment market is segmented into vision care products, diagnostic and monitoring devices, and ophthalmic surgical devices. The diagnostic and monitoring devices are further segmented into fundus cameras, slit lamps, keratometers, tonometers, ophthalmoscopes, autorefractors, and others. The ophthalmic surgery devices are further segmented into cataract surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, and vitreoretinal surgery devices. Ophthalmic Surgery devices segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.6% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness among people pertaining to early diseases, and the growing adoption of ophthalmic procedures like cataract surgeries.

