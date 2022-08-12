Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market to 2031 - Featuring Aero Pump, Allergan, Biocorp and Mati Therapeutics Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market

Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market
Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market 2021-2031 by Product, Dosage Form, Disease, Setting, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic drug delivery system market will reach $ 30,013.7 million by 2031, growing by 6.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, the emerging novel ocular drug delivery systems, rise in number of ophthalmic procedures that require attentive post procedural care, and the increasing demand to deliver controlled dosage forms for pediatric and geriatric population.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global ophthalmic drug delivery system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global ophthalmic drug delivery system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Dosage Form, Disease, Setting, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Pre-filled Syringes

  • Multidose Eyedroppers

  • Squeeze Dispensers

  • Mist Sprayers

  • Contact Lenses

  • Ocular Inserts

  • Intraocular Implants

  • Punctal Plugs

  • Other Products

Based on Dosage Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Solutions

  • Gels

  • Ointments

  • Suspensions

  • Emulsions

  • Liposomes & Nanoparticles

By Disease, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Glaucoma

  • Diabetic Retinopathy

  • Cataract

  • Dry Eye Syndrome

  • Macular Degeneration

  • Diabetic Macular Edema

  • Refractive Issues

  • Other Diseases

By Setting, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Homecare Settings

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

  • Other Settings

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (Israel, UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product, Dosage Form and Setting over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players

  • Aero Pump GmbH

  • Allergan plc.

  • AptarGroup, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Biocorp

  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Gaplast GmbH

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Jotteq Inc.

  • Kedalion Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Mati Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Nemera

  • Nipro Corporation

  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

  • Ocumedic, Inc.

  • Owen Mumford

  • Re-Vana Therapeutics

  • Silgan Holdings Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Bausch Health Company)

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.2 Pre-filled Syringes
3.3 Multidose Eyedroppers
3.4 Squeeze Dispensers
3.5 Mist Sprayers
3.6 Contact Lenses
3.7 Ocular Inserts
3.8 Intraocular Implants
3.9 Punctal Plugs
3.10 Other Products

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Dosage Form
4.1 Market Overview by Dosage Form
4.2 Solutions
4.3 Gels
4.4 Ointments
4.5 Suspensions
4.6 Emulsions
4.7 Liposomes & Nanoparticles

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Disease
5.1 Market Overview by Disease
5.2 Glaucoma
5.3 Diabetic Retinopathy
5.4 Cataract
5.5 Dry Eye Syndrome
5.6 Macular Degeneration
5.7 Diabetic Macular Edema
5.8 Refractive Issues
5.9 Other Diseases

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Setting
6.1 Market Overview by Setting
6.2 Hospitals
6.3 Clinics
6.4 Homecare Settings
6.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
6.6 Other Settings

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031
7.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
7.2.1 Overview of North America Market
7.2.2 U.S.
7.2.3 Canada
7.2.4 Mexico
7.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
7.3.1 Overview of European Market
7.3.2 Germany
7.3.3 U.K.
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 Spain
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Netherlands
7.3.8 Rest of European Market
7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 China
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 India
7.4.6 South Korea
7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
7.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country
7.5.1 Argentina
7.5.2 Brazil
7.5.3 Chile
7.5.4 Rest of South America Market
7.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country
7.6.1 Israel
7.6.2 Saudi Arabia
7.6.3 South Africa
7.6.4 Other National Markets

8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview of Key Vendors
8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
8.3 Company Profiles

  • Aero Pump GmbH

  • Allergan plc.

  • AptarGroup, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Biocorp

  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Gaplast GmbH

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Jotteq Inc.

  • Kedalion Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Mati Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Nemera

  • Nipro Corporation

  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

  • Ocumedic, Inc.

  • Owen Mumford

  • Re-Vana Therapeutics

  • Silgan Holdings Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Bausch Health Company)

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/189go9

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe