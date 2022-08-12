Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market to 2031 - Featuring Aero Pump, Allergan, Biocorp and Mati Therapeutics Among Others

Company Logo

Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market

Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Drug Delivery System Market 2021-2031 by Product, Dosage Form, Disease, Setting, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ophthalmic drug delivery system market will reach $ 30,013.7 million by 2031, growing by 6.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, the emerging novel ocular drug delivery systems, rise in number of ophthalmic procedures that require attentive post procedural care, and the increasing demand to deliver controlled dosage forms for pediatric and geriatric population.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global ophthalmic drug delivery system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global ophthalmic drug delivery system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Dosage Form, Disease, Setting, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pre-filled Syringes

Multidose Eyedroppers

Squeeze Dispensers

Mist Sprayers

Contact Lenses

Ocular Inserts

Intraocular Implants

Punctal Plugs

Other Products

Story continues

Based on Dosage Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Solutions

Gels

Ointments

Suspensions

Emulsions

Liposomes & Nanoparticles

By Disease, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Macular Edema

Refractive Issues

Other Diseases

By Setting, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other Settings

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Israel, UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product, Dosage Form and Setting over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players

Aero Pump GmbH

Allergan plc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocorp

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gaplast GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Jotteq Inc.

Kedalion Therapeutics, Inc.

Mati Therapeutics, Inc.

Nemera

Nipro Corporation

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocumedic, Inc.

Owen Mumford

Re-Vana Therapeutics

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Bausch Health Company)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Pre-filled Syringes

3.3 Multidose Eyedroppers

3.4 Squeeze Dispensers

3.5 Mist Sprayers

3.6 Contact Lenses

3.7 Ocular Inserts

3.8 Intraocular Implants

3.9 Punctal Plugs

3.10 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Dosage Form

4.1 Market Overview by Dosage Form

4.2 Solutions

4.3 Gels

4.4 Ointments

4.5 Suspensions

4.6 Emulsions

4.7 Liposomes & Nanoparticles



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Disease

5.1 Market Overview by Disease

5.2 Glaucoma

5.3 Diabetic Retinopathy

5.4 Cataract

5.5 Dry Eye Syndrome

5.6 Macular Degeneration

5.7 Diabetic Macular Edema

5.8 Refractive Issues

5.9 Other Diseases



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Setting

6.1 Market Overview by Setting

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Clinics

6.4 Homecare Settings

6.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

6.6 Other Settings



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

7.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Netherlands

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.6.1 Israel

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Aero Pump GmbH

Allergan plc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocorp

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gaplast GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Jotteq Inc.

Kedalion Therapeutics, Inc.

Mati Therapeutics, Inc.

Nemera

Nipro Corporation

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocumedic, Inc.

Owen Mumford

Re-Vana Therapeutics

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Bausch Health Company)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/189go9

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



